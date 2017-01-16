  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Chelsea will not sell Diego Costa, West Ham weigh up Dimitri Payet exit, Arsenal contract latest

Follow the latest news and updates from the transfer window on Monday 16 January

Diego Costa will not be sold by Chelsea even though he will refuse to sign a new contract Getty

The futures of Diego Costa and Dimitri Payet remain the most talked about subjects during the January transfer window, with Chelsea and West Ham reluctant to sell their start players respectively. A number of other moves are set to be pushed through this week, while both Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to tie key players down to new contracts. Follow the latest here.

The January transfer window shuts at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.

