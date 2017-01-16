The futures of Diego Costa and Dimitri Payet remain the most talked about subjects during the January transfer window, with Chelsea and West Ham reluctant to sell their start players respectively. A number of other moves are set to be pushed through this week, while both Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to tie key players down to new contracts. Follow the latest here.

Chelsea will refuse to sell Diego Costa this month despite Chinese interest

Costa will end feud with Antonio Conte but will not sign a new deal

West Ham edging closer to selling Dimitri Payet but could wait until summer

Marseille president flying to London this week for talks

Mesut Özil hints at new Arsenal contract as talks continue

Manchester United to activate clause in David De Gea’s contract

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

The January transfer window shuts at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.