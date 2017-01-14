Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea has been thrown into major doubt after he was involved in a furious training ground row with manager Antonio Conte, with the striker also believed to be the subject of a transfer off from China, and has led to him being dropped for today’s clash with Leicester. Follow the latest here.
- Diego Costa considering leaving Chelsea in £30m offer from China
- Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes seen speaking with Tianjin Quanjian over reported £80m transfer
- Chinese club willing to pay Costa around £575,000-a-week if he leaves Chelsea
- Manchester United looking to extend David De Gea’s contract by another year
- Chelsea and United could miss out on Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez after approach from China
- Dimitri Payet trying to force move away from West Ham
- Payet banished from first-team squad amid reports he will feign injury if selected
