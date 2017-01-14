Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea has been thrown into major doubt after he was involved in a furious training ground row with manager Antonio Conte, with the striker also believed to be the subject of a transfer off from China, and has led to him being dropped for today’s clash with Leicester. Follow the latest here.

Diego Costa considering leaving Chelsea in £30m offer from China

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes seen speaking with Tianjin Quanjian over reported £80m transfer

Chinese club willing to pay Costa around £575,000-a-week if he leaves Chelsea

Manchester United looking to extend David De Gea’s contract by another year

Chelsea and United could miss out on Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez after approach from China

Dimitri Payet trying to force move away from West Ham

Payet banished from first-team squad amid reports he will feign injury if selected

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.