Everton are closing in on their third signing of the January transfer window after reportedly agreeing a £10.5m fee with Standard Liege for Algerian forward Ishak Belfodil.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have triggered a one year extension in Marouane Fellaini's contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2018 while Juventus and Barcelona are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Follow the latest news below...