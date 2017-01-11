  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Manchester United agree to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, Bournemouth want John Terry

Follow the latest from the transfer window on Wednesday 11 January

Click to follow
The Independent Football
morgan-schneiderlin-wayne-rooney.jpg
Morgan Schneiderlin looks to be leaving Manchester United in a £22m deal with Everton Getty

Manchester United look set to bid farewell to midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin this week after they agreed a £22m deal to sell the France international to Everton on Tuesday night, with a medical scheduled to take place today. Follow all the latest from the January transfer window here.

Follow the latest news below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.

Comments