Manchester United look set to bid farewell to midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin this week after they agreed a £22m deal to sell the France international to Everton on Tuesday night, with a medical scheduled to take place today. Follow all the latest from the January transfer window here.
- Schneiderlin closing in on Everton switch after £22m deal agreed
- Everton also want Memphis Depay on loan but United want permanent move
- Bournemouth linked with audacious loan move for Chelsea captain John Terry
- Blues manager Antonio Conte ‘wants’ West Ham’s Michail Antonio as well as Fernando Llorente
- Reports in Italy also links Chelsea with Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer
- Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho could remain in England in move to Southampton
- Arsenal complete signing of defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town
The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.