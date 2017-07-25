The future of Alexis Sanchez remains the biggest talking point in north London and Manchester as Pep Guardiola weighs up continuing his lavish spending this summer, having already exceeded the £200m mark.

With just one year left on his contract, Sanchez is keen to leave Arsenal and The Independent revealed on Monday that he will accept a lower salary from City as opposed to Bayern Munich or Juventus in order to force through a move.

Arsenal are determined not to sell though, with Arsene Wenger holding firm on his intention to keep the Chilean.

Chelsea have decided to send attacking midfielder Kenedy home from their pre-season tour of the Far East, following his controversial comments on Instagram that saw offensive messages about China posted to his account.

Liverpool meanwhile are yet to submit a third bid for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, who was involved in an ugly training incident on Monday to throw his future into further doubt.

Finally, Chelsea’s new signing Alvaro Morata will make his first appearance for his new club later today when the Blues take on Bayern Munich.

