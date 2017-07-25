  1. Sport
Transfer news live updates: Alexis Sanchez’ Arsenal future, Javier Hernandez joins West Ham

The future of Alexis Sanchez remains the biggest talking point in north London and Manchester as Pep Guardiola weighs up continuing his lavish spending this summer, having already exceeded the £200m mark.

With just one year left on his contract, Sanchez is keen to leave Arsenal and The Independent revealed on Monday that he will accept a lower salary from City as opposed to Bayern Munich or Juventus in order to force through a move.

Arsenal are determined not to sell though, with Arsene Wenger holding firm on his intention to keep the Chilean.

Chelsea have decided to send attacking midfielder Kenedy home from their pre-season tour of the Far East, following his controversial comments on Instagram that saw offensive messages about China posted to his account.

Liverpool meanwhile are yet to submit a third bid for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, who was involved in an ugly training incident on Monday to throw his future into further doubt.

Finally, Chelsea’s new signing Alvaro Morata will make his first appearance for his new club later today when the Blues take on Bayern Munich.

Follow the live news below...

Let's take a look around the back pages, shall we?

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea have not finished their summer spending spree yet and are poised to see Antonio Conte a further £150million to spend with the Italian keen on Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK. The Blues boss also wants Juventus full-back ALEX SANDRO and is keeping tabs on Inter Milan winger ANTONIO CANDREVA.

The Daily Mail reports that Roma have tabled a bid of £30million plus add-ons for Leicester attacker RIYAD MAHREZ. However, the Foxes are holding out for £50m for the Algeria international with Arsenal and Liverpool also keen on the 26-year-old frontman.

The Mail also reports that Swansea are holding out for £50m for playmaker GYLFI SIGURDSSON as Everton boss Ronald Koeman continues his pursuit of the Iceland midfielder. The Toffees are hopeful of completing a deal before their Europa League qualifying campaign begins on Thursday but their latest offer, worth around £45m, was rejected by the Welsh club.

 
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed why he decided to snub a return to Chelsea and move to Old Trafford, including the man behind the deal. Despite suggestions that "Agent P" - otherwise known as Paul Pogba - talked Lukaku into the move, the forward confirmed it was Jose Mourinho who paved the way to the £75m deal. 

Romelu Lukaku reveals who talked him into snubbing Chelsea for Manchester United

BREAKING NEWS
 
Chelsea have decided to send home Kenedy following his offensive comments made on Instagram during the Blues' pre-season tour of the Far East. The former Watford loanee posted two images with offensive comments about China included, and after issuing an apology earlier in the week, the club have decided to end his tour prematurely. Here's the full story:
Could the inevitable happen and Arsenal bow to pressure and sell one of their star players again? It appears the ball is in Arsene Wenger's court, and Miguel Delaney writes on why the Arsenal boss is likely to buckle once more.
We start this morning with the biggest story of the day, and it surrounds Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and his very bleak future at the Emirates. Sanchez is keen to force through a move this summer, with Manchester City his favoured choice, and Miguel Delaney explains why Sanchez is ready to turn down higher offers in order to join up with Pep Guardiola.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news and done deals as they happen throughout the day.

