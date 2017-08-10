Liverpool have rejected a £90m offer from Barcelona for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, but the fear is that the bid will not be the last from the Spanish club as they continue their search for Neymar’s replacement.

The Independent confirmed on Wednesday night that Barcelona had offered €100m for 25-year-old Coutinho, who is believed to have expressed an interest in joining Barcelona. However, Liverpool are continuing to dig their heels in and immediately rejected the offer.

Alexis Sanchez’s future remains far from clear after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ruled the Chile international out for at least two weeks with a side strain, meaning he could not play for the Gunners before the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City remain keen on Sanchez, but Arsenal are incredibly reluctant to sell the 28-year-old to a Premier League rival, while Paris Saint-Germain continue to be linked despite their growing interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Finally, West Ham could move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, with the 25-year-old valued at around £25m.

Follow the live news below...

Live Updates 7 mins ago Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and breaking rumours as they happen, as well as look ahead to the first weekend of the new Premier League season.

