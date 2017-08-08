  1. Sport
Transfer news live updates: Manchester United want Gareth Bale and Danny Rose, Liverpool in for Virgil van Dijk

Follow the latest from the summer transfer window

Manchester United appear ready to step up their transfer plans after expressing public interest in Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, as well as current Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

United manager Jose Mourinho confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s Uefa Super Cup that if Bale does not feature against United, he will see that as a sign that the Wales international is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and he will therefore “fight” other managers to sign the 28-year-old.

The Independent understands that Bale is in line to play though, and as a result United are targeting England defender Rose as a Plan B option with a wing-back seen as the alternative option to the wide midfielder that Mourinho wants.

United turn to Spurs' Rose after Bale and Perisic frustrations

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Chelsea are weighing up fresh offers for Southampton’s wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk after he handed in a transfer request on Monday, admitting that he was “insulted” by the way the club have treated him.

Finally, Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista could be on his way out of the club after Valencia confirmed they are in talks to sign the Brazilian.

Follow the live news below...

Alexis Sanchez should see out his Arsenal contract with "dignity and respect" according to former Gunners favourite Martin Keown.

"I don't think Sanchez is the kind of player to shut up shop," he said.

"Wenger will be relying on the fact he's someone who loves playing football and giving his all. They can work something out because he's certainly made his mark at the club and been successful, so if he's going to go he should do it in a dignified way.

"He signed a contract in good faith and - while he could probably move and earn a lot more money at another club - sometimes it's about carrying on with dignity and respect and finishing the job. That's what he should do at Arsenal.

"Wenger is probably hoping he can somehow win the Premier League and keep Sanchez, meet his needs from a trophy point of view and find some way to match his contract demands - but I don't see that happening."

 
After Virgil van Dijk's latest attempt to force through a move, who has the upper hand and where is he likeliest to be come September?
 
Arguably the two biggest teams in world football go head to head in the final of the Super Cup on Tuesday.
 
The Champions League winners, Real Madrid, will be fighting for the first piece of real silverware of the season with Europa League victors Manchester United.
 
Gary Neville believes his former side Manchester United are starting to look more and more like a "Jose Mourinho side". What does that mean? The former England defender explains that the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic for a combined £115m gives Mourinho that physical spine he craves in his Premier League sides, but there is still one key aspect missing.
 
Gary Neville reveals why Manchester United finally look like 'a Jose Mourinho team'

Leicester have confirmed the signing of George Thomas from Coventry on a three-year deal.
 
After Virgil van Dijk handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move away from Southampton, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher offered his thoughts on why Anfield will be a better home for the centre-back than if he chooses to join Chelsea (surprise, surprise).
 
Jamie Carragher explains why Virgil van Dijk would fit Liverpool better than Chelsea

Sergio Ramos has dismissed Jose Mourinho as "just another coach" as the mind games took another step up ahead of the Super Cup between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

 

Sergio Ramos dismisses Jose Mourinho as 'just another coach'

 

 

Tonight's Super Cup against Real Madrid marks a big moment for Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku.
 
Here Mark Critchley explains:
 
The fallout from Neymar's world record £200m move to PSG continues to be aired publicly as Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu spoke on Monday to insist that no player is bigger than the club. The Catalans did not want to sell Neymar, but with his release clause activated, there was little else they could do than watch him leave...
 
...not that it's left a bitter taste at the Nou Camp at all.
 
Manchester United may not have the big-name signing that they crave each summer just yet, but it's worth remembering that they splashed out £75m on Romelu Lukaku to bring the Belgian in from Everton - not bad for a deal that isn't seen as a marquee move. 
 
However, Paul Pogba has been speaking about the role he played in the transfer, and it appears he has reprised his role as "Agent P".
 
Paul Pogba reveals how he persuaded Romelu Lukaku to sign for Manchester United

New Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac has certainly impressed the fans since his summer arrival, but it would appear that he is also leaving an impression on his club teammates after Theo Walcott hailed the Bosnia-Herzegovina international as the talk of the gym.
 
Theo Walcott impressed by 'absolute animal' Sead Kolasinac's work in the gym

Everton have been one of the big spenders in the transfer window this summer, but they still don't look like the finished article. The club are hoping to land Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea in what could be a £50m deal before transfer deadline day, but there are existing issues in their squad that not even the Iceland international can fix.
 
Three things Everton still need to fix before the start of the season

Let's take a look around the back pages, shall we?

The Telegraph writes Chelsea are hoping to sign Paris St Germain right-back SERGE AURIER, while they are looking to join the race for wantaway Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK.

Van Dijk has handed in a transfer request at St Mary's - and the south-coast club are already lining up a replacement.

The Saints are hoping to sign Middlesbrough defender BEN GIBSON in a £30million deal, according to the Sun.

Stoke hope to sign last season's loanee BRUNO MARTINS INDI, reports the Stoke Sentinel, while L'equipe claims Potters midfielder GIANNELLI IMBULA is closing in on a move to Monaco.

 
There was also controversy down on the south coast on Monday as unhappy defender Virgil van Dijk handed in a transfer request after being "insulted" by Southampton's treatment of him this summer. The Dutch international wants a move to a club playing in Europe, with both Liverpool and Chelsea looking to sign him for what could prove a fee close to £60m, but Southampton are refusing to allow him to leave, have banished him from first-team training and now plan to fine him two weeks' wages.
 
Here's the full story including a lengthy statement from the player:
 
The news comes after Mourinho openly confirmed his interest in Gareth Bale, and he will use tonight's Uefa Super Cup to analyse whether the Welshman is still in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the season ahead. If not, expect a huge offer to arrive from United.
Manchester United are the biggest talking point on Tuesday morning, and not perhaps for the reasons you may think. Jose Mourinho publicly announced on Monday that United will consider buying Gareth Bale if Real Madrid don't want him, but Miguel Delaney and Jack Pitt-Brooke can confirm that they are already looking at a Plan B option in Danny Rose.
 
Here's the full story:
 
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours throughout the summer window.

