1 hour ago
After Virgil van Dijk's latest attempt to force through a move, who has the upper hand and where is he likeliest to be come September?
1 hour ago
Arguably the two biggest teams in world football go head to head in the final of the Super Cup on Tuesday.
The Champions League winners,
Real Madrid
, will be fighting for the first piece of real silverware of the season with Europa League victors
Manchester United.
1 hour ago
Gary Neville believes his former side
Manchester United are starting to look more and more like a "Jose Mourinho side". What does that mean? The former England defender explains that the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic for a combined £115m gives Mourinho that physical spine he craves in his Premier League sides, but there is still one key aspect missing.
2 hours ago
Leicester have confirmed the signing of George Thomas from Coventry on a three-year deal.
3 hours ago
After
Virgil van Dijk handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move away from Southampton, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher offered his thoughts on why Anfield will be a better home for the centre-back than if he chooses to join Chelsea (surprise, surprise).
3 hours ago
Sergio Ramos has dismissed Jose Mourinho as "just another coach" as the mind games took another step up ahead of the Super Cup between Manchester United and Real Madrid.
3 hours ago
Tonight's Super Cup against Real Madrid marks a big moment for Manchester United new boy
Romelu Lukaku.
3 hours ago
The fallout from
Neymar's world record £200m move to PSG continues to be aired publicly as Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu spoke on Monday to insist that no player is bigger than the club. The Catalans did not want to sell Neymar, but with his release clause activated, there was little else they could do than watch him leave...
...not that it's left a bitter taste at the Nou Camp at all.
4 hours ago
Manchester United may not have the big-name signing that they crave each summer just yet, but it's worth remembering that they splashed out £75m on Romelu Lukaku to bring the Belgian in from Everton - not bad for a deal that isn't seen as a marquee move.
However,
Paul Pogba has been speaking about the role he played in the transfer, and it appears he has reprised his role as "Agent P".
4 hours ago
New
Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac has certainly impressed the fans since his summer arrival, but it would appear that he is also leaving an impression on his club teammates after Theo Walcott hailed the Bosnia-Herzegovina international as the talk of the gym.
4 hours ago
Everton have been one of the big spenders in the transfer window this summer, but they still don't look like the finished article. The club are hoping to land Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea in what could be a £50m deal before transfer deadline day, but there are existing issues in their squad that not even the Iceland international can fix.
5 hours ago
There was also controversy down on the south coast on Monday as unhappy defender
Virgil van Dijk handed in a transfer request after being "insulted" by Southampton's treatment of him this summer. The Dutch international wants a move to a club playing in Europe, with both Liverpool and Chelsea looking to sign him for what could prove a fee close to £60m, but Southampton are refusing to allow him to leave, have banished him from first-team training and now plan to fine him two weeks' wages.
5 hours ago
The news comes after Mourinho openly confirmed his interest in
Gareth Bale, and he will use tonight's Uefa Super Cup to analyse whether the Welshman is still in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the season ahead. If not, expect a huge offer to arrive from United.
5 hours ago
Manchester United are the biggest talking point on Tuesday morning, and not perhaps for the reasons you may think. Jose Mourinho publicly announced on Monday that United will consider buying Gareth Bale if Real Madrid don't want him, but Miguel Delaney and Jack Pitt-Brooke can confirm that they are already looking at a Plan B option in Danny Rose.
5 hours ago
Good morning and welcome to
The Independent's transfer live blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours throughout the summer window.