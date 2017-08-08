Manchester United appear ready to step up their transfer plans after expressing public interest in Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, as well as current Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

United manager Jose Mourinho confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s Uefa Super Cup that if Bale does not feature against United, he will see that as a sign that the Wales international is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and he will therefore “fight” other managers to sign the 28-year-old.

The Independent understands that Bale is in line to play though, and as a result United are targeting England defender Rose as a Plan B option with a wing-back seen as the alternative option to the wide midfielder that Mourinho wants.

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Chelsea are weighing up fresh offers for Southampton’s wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk after he handed in a transfer request on Monday, admitting that he was “insulted” by the way the club have treated him.

Finally, Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista could be on his way out of the club after Valencia confirmed they are in talks to sign the Brazilian.

