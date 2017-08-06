This summer window has of course been dominated by the news that PSG have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world record £200m deal.

The Brazilian signs a five-year contract on more than £500,000-a-week after tax to become the world’s most expensive and highest paid player.

But plenty more deals are likely to be completed before the window slams shut.

Real Madrid’s interest in superstar teenager Kylian Mbappe is maintaining Manchester United’s belief that they can still sign Gareth Bale this summer, with the club’s long-standing desire to bring him to Old Trafford receiving a boost this week, although David De Gea may need to be involved.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

With Mbappe telling Monaco that he wants to leave the club, Real are growing increasingly confident that they can fend off competition to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer.

That could result in Bale heading for the exit in order to free up funds as well as move to a club where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that may not be the case if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after it was revealed there is no way back for him with the Premier League champions, and that he will only move to former club Atletico Madrid.

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...