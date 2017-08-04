PSG have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world record £200m deal, with the Brazilian signing a five-year contract on more than £500,000-a-week after tax to become the world’s most expensive and highest paid player.
Real Madrid’s interest in superstar teenager Kylian Mbappe is maintaining Manchester United’s belief that they can still sign Gareth Bale this summer, with the club’s long-standing desire to bring him to Old Trafford receiving a boost this week.
With Mbappe telling Monaco that he wants to leave the club, Real are growing increasingly confident that they can fend off competition to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer.
That could result in Bale heading for the exit in order to free up funds as well as move to a club where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that may not be the case if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after it was revealed there is no way back for him with the Premier League champions, and that he will only move to former club Atletico Madrid.
Newcastle are ready to ramp up their summer business with a move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, while Tottenham are still chasing their first signing of the window with interest in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico manager Diego, increasing by the day.
The Independent reported yesterday evening, Diego Costa will step up his efforts to leave Chelsea by handing in a formal transfer request, all because manager Antonio Conte has made it 'impossible' for him to remain with the reigning Premier League champions.
Furthermore, it's been revealed that he will only allow himself to join one club...
Tottenham are ready to let talented youngster Josh Onomah leave the club on loan in what is a major U-turn by manager Mauricio Pochettino. The midfielder has been a part of his pre-season plans and Pochettino has not allowed him to go on any loan deals before, with the belief that the coaches at Spurs will do a much better job of looking after him.
However, he's now off to Aston Villa
Aston Villa, and Jack Pitt-Brooke has all the inside details:
After completing his move to
PSG late last night, Neymar posted an emotional statement on Instagram. It contained one very interesting point in that he went against his father's wishes to leave Barcelona, with Neymar Snr against the idea of him moving to France.
One that will be music to
Liverpool fans' ears, even though it's not an imminent signing, is that top transfer target Naby Keita is almost certainly not signing a new contract with RB Leipzig. The midfielder has been blocked from joining Liverpool this summer, but it looks as though a deal next year could still be in the pipeline.
Spurs are still the only Premier League club yet to make a summer signing, and after showing a few frustrations this week with the lack of progress, is Mauricio Pochettino right to be concerned?
No, argues
Jack Pitt-Brooke, as he believes the best business always happens at the end of the transfer window.
Amid all the fuss yesterday,
Leicester City managed to pull off an impressive signing of their own as they landed Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, with the highly-rated youngster signing a five-year deal with the former Premier League champions.
There's been plenty of arguments about how
Neymar's transfer is being funded, but one thing is for sure - it won't be through player shirt sales.
Despite the claims, the myth that shirt sale increases after big signings pay for biggest moves is simply that - a myth.
Jake Cohen explains why:
The crazy thing about
PSG's raid on Barcelona is that they were warned about it three years ago. When Manchester City tried to sign Blaise Matuidi, PSG pesident Nasser Al-Khelaifi fired a fierce warning that there will be 'consequences' for any club trying to sign their players...as Barca have now found out.
There was one mane who wasn't impressed with
Neymar's £200m transfer...
You guessed it, it was Arsene Wenger. However, the
Arsenal boss did offer some very interesting thoughts at his press conference yesterday, with the Frenchman holding the belief that the move was for reasons other than football.
Jack Pitt-Brooke was there to find out.
The incredible deal to sign
Neymar may have been completed, but is the transfer window still what it's always been? Players like Naby Keita and Alexis Sanchez appear to show a change in the waters, as clubs now have enough money to hold players against their will and, if necessary, let them leave on a free transfer even though it can cost them millions.
Mark Critchley analysis whether this is the death of the transfer window as we know it.
Where else to start than with the big story of the summer and the £200m signing of Neymar. Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off the unthinkable and raided Barcelona for one of their biggest players, smashing the transfer window in the process by more than double the previous mark and making him the first ever £200m player. For those that missed it, here's the full story:
Good morning and welcome to
The Independent's live transfer blog where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours, along with the fallout of Neymar's incredible £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain and the moves that could play out as a result.
