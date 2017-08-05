  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Chelsea contact Manchester United target as Monaco set to make bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

PSG have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world record £200m deal, with the Brazilian signing a five-year contract on more than £500,000-a-week after tax to become the world’s most expensive and highest paid player.

Real Madrid’s interest in superstar teenager Kylian Mbappe is maintaining Manchester United’s belief that they can still sign Gareth Bale this summer, with the club’s long-standing desire to bring him to Old Trafford receiving a boost this week, although David De Gea may need to be involved.

With Mbappe telling Monaco that he wants to leave the club, Real are growing increasingly confident that they can fend off competition to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer.

That could result in Bale heading for the exit in order to free up funds as well as move to a club where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that may not be the case if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after it was revealed there is no way back for him with the Premier League champions, and that he will only move to former club Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle are ready to ramp up their summer business with a move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, while Tottenham are still chasing their first signing of the window with interest in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico manager Diego, increasing by the day.

The world’s most expensive player, Neymar, rejected claims that he has joined Paris Saint-Germain simply for the money that the Ligue 1 club offered him, insisting that he is excited about the challenge ahead to try and make them the biggest club in the world.
 
READ MORE:
 
Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has hinted that highly-rated youngster Kylian Mbappe could leave before the close of the transfer window if an offer big enough arrives. 
 
The French champions have already lost many of the young stars that helped them to the domestic title and into the Champions League semi-finals last season.
 
READ MORE:
 
Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited talk of a return to the Premier League after telling a court in Madrid last week that he wanted to leave the Spanish champions, according to reports.
 
The Real Madrid record goalscorer appeared in court this week as part of the hearing into accusations of tax fraud worth £13m by using three off-shore companies based in the British Virgin Islands.
 
Ronaldo had a private hearing with judge Monica Gomez Ferrer on Monday and some of the details were leaked to the Spanish press.
 
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that Ronaldo told the judge: “I never had a problem in England… that’s why I would like to go back to England”.
 
READ MORE:
 
Antonio Conte says that Diego Costa and his lawyer “knew very well” that he would be sold this summer, with Chelsea stating that the idea the Spanish striker only found out through a text message in June is “nonsense”.
 
READ MORE:
 
 

All eyes will be on new signings at this year's Community Shield

For all of the usual old pre-game questions over whether the Community Shield actually matters as a match, one of the real values of the game has always been the exciting sense of watching bright new signings in shiny new jerseys ahead of a hope-filled new season, but it is precisely that issue that has given Chelsea and Arsenal familiar old problems and added a new significance to this match.
 
The build-up has been almost entirely dominated by trouble over transfers.
 
READ MORE
 
Arsene Wenger will rest and rotate in the Europa League this season so that he can “focus completely” on trying to win the Premier League.
 
READ MORE:
 
Antonio Conte has warned he believes the 2017-18 campaign will be “the most difficult” of his managerial career, as he again conspicuously stressed Chelsea need to sign more players for what is a “small squad”.
 
READ MORE: 
 
Here is a round-up of the morning's back pages: 
 
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes the club must sell GARETH BALE if they are to sign Mbappe, according to Marca.

The Daily Star report that Manchester United are tracking the situation at Real Madrid and are poised to make a £90million offer for Bale.

The Manchester Evening News say Chelsea have reportedly contacted Paris St Germain defender SERGE AURIER, amid speculation he could join Manchester United.

Tottenham are interested in the Genoa forward, the 22-year-old son of Atletico Madrid boss GIOVANNI SIMEONE according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express insist Chelsea are keen on DANNY DRINKWATER, with the Leicester star ready to ask for a move.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage for Saturday 5th August. 
 
Stick with us throughout the day to keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, updates, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe!

