Barcelona are closing in on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho with reports in Spain claiming the deal could be done by the end of the week in a move that would see the Brazilian replace his compatriot Neymar.

Barca wanted to sign Coutinho before Neymar left the Nou Camp, and the latter’s £200m Nou Camp exit has triggered serious interest in the Liverpool attacking midfielder. The Reds are determined to hold on to their prized asset, but could bow to a bid in the region of £120m.

Manchester United appear to have ended their interest in Gareth Bale, with the Welsh international featuring in Real Madrid’s 2-1 Uefa Super Cup victory over Jose Mourinho’s side on Tuesday. The United manager confirmed earlier in the week that he would “fight” to sign Bale if he didn’t feature, but after starting the match in Skopje, Mourinho admitted it was “game over”.

Chelsea are being heavily linked with moves for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tottenham defender Danny Rose as Antonio Conte continues to search for reinforcement to help increase his squad size.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make one last attempt to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez with an £80m offer expected to arrive at the Emirates, with the Parisians looking to beat Manchester City to the Chile international.

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...