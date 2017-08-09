14 mins ago
Do
Liverpool have any chance of keeping Philippe Coutinho at the club? Not if he wants to join Barcelona, claims former midfielder and manager, Graeme Souness, who believes that players like Coutinho now have the power to force through transfers if they really want them.
Here's what he has to say:
29 mins ago
Mohamed Elneny has come under increased transfer speculation of late after Leicester City made Arsenal a serious offer for the Egyptian, but it looks like he is ready to snub the former Premier League champions in order to remain at the Emirates - where he could play this season in defence, rather than his natural position.
40 mins ago
Let's take a look around today's back pages, shall we?
The future of
PHILIPPE COUTINHO dominates Wednesday morning's transfer talk as the Liverpool playmaker continues to be linked with Barcelona. The Mirror claims the LaLiga club want to wrap up a £100million move by the end of the week as they look to boost their squad following the departure of Neymar.
But the
Daily Star writes that Liverpool are determined to keep the Brazil international and will reject any bid they receive.
Chelsea have turned their attention to Tottenham left-back
DANNY ROSE after admitting defeat in their pursuit of ALEX SANDRO, according to the Sun. The Telegraph claims the Blues are also interested in PSG right-back SERGE AURIER but face competition from Manchester United.
1 hour ago
With
Virgil van Dijk remaining in a stand-off with Southampton over his desire to leave, who holds the cards in the battle for his signature? Both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen to sign the Dutch centre-back, while Southampton are determined to hold onto him with five years left to run on his current contract.
But could the player himself be in the strongest position?
Mark Critchley takes a look at the messy transfer saga of the summer.
1 hour ago
Manchester United's summer signings made their competitive debuts on Tuesday night, but how did they fare? Romelu Lukaku got himself on the scoresheet, Nemanja Matic looked very assured in the middle, but the less said about Victor Lindelhof, the better.
Mark Critchley casts his eye over the trio:
1 hour ago
Arsenal fans appear to be split over the future of Alexis Sanchez, with some hoping the forward stays and others calling on the club to cash in while he still has a transfer value. However, Miguel Delaney reports that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a final £80m offer to try and prise him away from Arsenal and - more importantly - the clutches of Manchester City, who are favourites to sign him.
Here's the full story:
1 hour ago
We start this morning with news from
Manchester United's 2-1 Uefa Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid, where immediately after the match Jose Mourinho confirmed that it's "game over" in their pursuit of Gareth Bale.
Here's why: