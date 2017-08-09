  1. Sport
Transfer news live updates: Barcelona close on Philippe Coutinho, Manchester United end Gareth Bale interest

Barcelona are closing in on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho with reports in Spain claiming the deal could be done by the end of the week in a move that would see the Brazilian replace his compatriot Neymar.

Barca wanted to sign Coutinho before Neymar left the Nou Camp, and the latter’s £200m Nou Camp exit has triggered serious interest in the Liverpool attacking midfielder. The Reds are determined to hold on to their prized asset, but could bow to a bid in the region of £120m.

Manchester United appear to have ended their interest in Gareth Bale, with the Welsh international featuring in Real Madrid’s 2-1 Uefa Super Cup victory over Jose Mourinho’s side on Tuesday. The United manager confirmed earlier in the week that he would “fight” to sign Bale if he didn’t feature, but after starting the match in Skopje, Mourinho admitted it was “game over”.

Chelsea are being heavily linked with moves for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tottenham defender Danny Rose as Antonio Conte continues to search for reinforcement to help increase his squad size.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make one last attempt to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez with an £80m offer expected to arrive at the Emirates, with the Parisians looking to beat Manchester City to the Chile international.

Follow the live news below...

Do Liverpool have any chance of keeping Philippe Coutinho at the club? Not if he wants to join Barcelona, claims former midfielder and manager, Graeme Souness, who believes that players like Coutinho now have the power to force through transfers if they really want them.
 
Here's what he has to say:
 

Mohamed Elneny has come under increased transfer speculation of late after Leicester City made Arsenal a serious offer for the Egyptian, but it looks like he is ready to snub the former Premier League champions in order to remain at the Emirates - where he could play this season in defence, rather than his natural position. 
 

Let's take a look around today's back pages, shall we?

The future of PHILIPPE COUTINHO dominates Wednesday morning's transfer talk as the Liverpool playmaker continues to be linked with Barcelona.

The Mirror claims the LaLiga club want to wrap up a £100million move by the end of the week as they look to boost their squad following the departure of Neymar.

But the Daily Star writes that Liverpool are determined to keep the Brazil international and will reject any bid they receive.

Chelsea have turned their attention to Tottenham left-back DANNY ROSE after admitting defeat in their pursuit of ALEX SANDRO, according to the Sun.

The Telegraph claims the Blues are also interested in PSG right-back SERGE AURIER but face competition from Manchester United.

 
  

With Liverpool and Chelsea both keen on Van Dijk, who would be the better fit? Unsurprisingly, Jamie Carragher has offered an argument for the Reds, but once you've read it, you'll find it rather hard to disagree with:

 

With Virgil van Dijk remaining in a stand-off with Southampton over his desire to leave, who holds the cards in the battle for his signature? Both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen to sign the Dutch centre-back, while Southampton are determined to hold onto him with five years left to run on his current contract.
 
But could the player himself be in the strongest position?
 
Mark Critchley takes a look at the messy transfer saga of the summer.
 

Manchester United's summer signings made their competitive debuts on Tuesday night, but how did they fare? Romelu Lukaku got himself on the scoresheet, Nemanja Matic looked very assured in the middle, but the less said about Victor Lindelhof, the better.
 
Mark Critchley casts his eye over the trio: 
 

Arsenal fans appear to be split over the future of Alexis Sanchez, with some hoping the forward stays and others calling on the club to cash in while he still has a transfer value. However, Miguel Delaney reports that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a final £80m offer to try and prise him away from Arsenal and - more importantly - the clutches of Manchester City, who are favourites to sign him.
 
Here's the full story:
 
We start this morning with news from Manchester United's 2-1 Uefa Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid, where immediately after the match Jose Mourinho confirmed that it's "game over" in their pursuit of Gareth Bale.
 
Here's why:
 
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and breaking rumours throughout the day, plus reaction to Manchester United's 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup.

