Manchester United are continuing their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier in a deal believed to worth around £25m, though the club are yet to see a green light in their attempts to bring to the Ivorian to England.

The right-back has previously had a visa to travel to the United Kingdom declined due to having a criminal record, and there are fears that the same reason could block any move to Old Trafford if the two clubs agree terms over a move.

PSG could be about to seal an incredible £198m world record move for Neymar, with the club’s Qatari owners supremely confident about signing the current Barcelona forward.

Club president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, has refused to be drawn publicly on the Brazilian’s imminent arrival in Paris, but it’s believed that plans are already being put into place to announce him as a PSG player.

Barcelona are also making contingency plans for Neymar’s departure, and The Independent can reveal that while they want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Lionel Messi’s, they are more likely to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, who they believe they can sign for around £70,.

Finally, Leicester City could be about to sell Riyad Mahrez to Roma in order to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho for £25m, which could go through as early as today.

