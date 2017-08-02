Manchester United are continuing their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier in a deal believed to worth around £25m, though the club are yet to see a green light in their attempts to bring to the Ivorian to England.
The right-back has previously had a visa to travel to the United Kingdom declined due to having a criminal record, and there are fears that the same reason could block any move to Old Trafford if the two clubs agree terms over a move.
PSG could be about to seal an incredible £198m world record move for
Neymar, with the club’s Qatari owners supremely confident about signing the current Barcelona forward.
Club president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, has refused to be drawn publicly on the Brazilian’s imminent arrival in Paris, but it’s believed that plans are already being put into place to announce him as a PSG player.
Barcelona are also making contingency plans for Neymar’s departure, and
The Independent can reveal that while they want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Lionel Messi’s, they are more likely to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, who they believe they can sign for around £70,.
Finally,
Leicester City could be about to sell Riyad Mahrez to Roma in order to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho for £25m, which could go through as early as today.
Follow the live action below... Live Updates
8 mins ago
With Neymar on his way to Paris, how will PSG line-up this season? His arrival makes Unai Emery's first-team alone worth more than £430m, a staggering fee that would be enough to buy one of 15 Premier League clubs.
1 hour ago
Mauricio Pochettino claims
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata turned down a move to Tottenham - because he didn't want to be back-up to Harry Kane.
Morata joined the Premier League champions this summer from Real Madrid for £60m, two years after Pochettino tried to tempt the player to Spurs.
However, the Spain international apparently rejected the move because of the presence of Kane at White Hart Lane.
1 hour ago
Barcelona are ready to say goodbye to Neymar ahead of his imminent £198m world record move to Paris Saint-Germain after he missed training on Wednesday, with officials at the club growing tired of what they see as greedy attempts from his entourage to secure him as much money as possible.
Neymar was given permission directly by manager Ernesto Valverde to skip Wednesday morning's training session in order to say his goodbyes and leave the club, with plans in Paris already being put into place to announce his arrival.
High-level Barcelona sources have told that there has been a distinctive shift at the Nou Camp over the past few days, with those at the top now fed up with what is seen as little more than greed from the individuals that look after the 25-year-old. The Independent
Full story here:
1 hour ago
Carragher's Sky Sports colleague, Gary Neville, has also been in the headlines again after offering his views on
Manchester United's new signing Nemanja Matic. It's fair to say that Neville is pleased with the signing, and feels he could be the unsung hero that the United squad needs.
1 hour ago
With
Liverpool now out of the running to sign Naby Keita, will they target an alternative? No, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.
Here's why:
1 hour ago
Lord Bendtner, remember him? Well it looks like last chance saloon for the former Arsenal striker, who will line up for Rosenberg later today against Celtic in the Champions League 3rd round play-off. Here's his exclusive interview with The Independent:
1 hour ago
Neymar has not trained with Barcelona this morning.
His world record move to PSG looks to have moved even closer and could be announced within the next 24 hours.
More as we get it.
2 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho was on form for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they beat Bayern Munich 3-0 to reach the final of the Audi Cup, and there's good news at Anfield too, with the belief that the Reds have won the battle to keep hold of the Brazilian and out of the clutches of Barcelona.
2 hours ago
↵ Chelsea's wantaway striker Diego Costa is yet to return to training with the Blues, but he is also yet to secure a move back to former club Atletico Madrid.
Their manager, Diego Costa, was clearly keen not to address the transfer speculation surrounding the Spain international, only he did so by talking directly about Costa and a possible January move.
Here's what he had to say:
2 hours ago
Let's take a look around today's back pages, shall we?
Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's right-back
SERGE AURIER, according to the Daily Mirror. The Daily Express say a £27million fee has been agreed for the 24-year-old and the transfer could go ahead next week.
Meanwhile, the
Manchester Evening News suggest United have also made an enquiry about Anderlecht midfielder LEANDER DENDONCKER - but are not expected to sign the 22-year-old this summer.
The
Liverpool Echo claim Everton are considering a move for 23-year-old Lazio defender WESLEY HOEDT, who is valued at £12million.
Chelsea are keen on making Inter Milan winger
ANTONIO CANDREVA their latest signing, the Mirror are reporting.
2 hours ago
It's the sign that no Swansea fan wanted to see. Club captain Leon Britton has admitted that he does not expect Gylfi Sigurdsson to remain with the Swans this summer. Here's the latest on his proposed £50m move to Everton:
2 hours ago
Liverpool look like they have well and truly missed out on the RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer, but have they missed out on the youngster altogether? Here's
Mark Critchley on why if the signing doesn't happen now, it may never happen.
3 hours ago
United's new signing Nemanja Matic could make his debut tonight as they take on Serie A side Sampdoria in Dublin, but how will he slot in to Jose Mourinho's side?
3 hours ago
Many fans are asking the same question: why is Neymar leaving Barcelona?
Well, as
Ed Malyon explains, it's a move that has been long in the pipeline, and it'll one that announces PSG's arrival as one of the big hitters that will shake up the landscape of European football.
3 hours ago
↵
We start today with the potential £198m record transfer that will see
Neymar move from Barcelona to PSG, which could even go through as early as today. The Independent can reveal that the Catalans are already making contingency plans for his departure, and while they want to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, they believe a move for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele is the more likely option. Miguel Delaney reports:
3 hours ago
Good morning and welcome to
The Independent's live transfer blog where we'll bring you the latest rumours, done deals and rumours across the summer window throughout the day.
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
Reuse content