Transfer news live: Barcelona give Neymar permission to miss training to complete world record PSG move

Follow the latest from the summer transfer window

Manchester United are continuing their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier in a deal believed to worth around £25m, though the club are yet to see a green light in their attempts to bring to the Ivorian to England.

The right-back has previously had a visa to travel to the United Kingdom declined due to having a criminal record, and there are fears that the same reason could block any move to Old Trafford if the two clubs agree terms over a move.

PSG could be about to seal an incredible £198m world record move for Neymar, with the club’s Qatari owners supremely confident about signing the current Barcelona forward.

Barcelona turn to Dembele and Dybala as Neymar nears PSG move

Club president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, has refused to be drawn publicly on the Brazilian’s imminent arrival in Paris, but it’s believed that plans are already being put into place to announce him as a PSG player.

Barcelona are also making contingency plans for Neymar’s departure, and The Independent can reveal that while they want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Lionel Messi’s, they are more likely to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, who they believe they can sign for around £70,.

Finally, Leicester City could be about to sell Riyad Mahrez to Roma in order to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho for £25m, which could go through as early as today.

With Neymar on his way to Paris, how will PSG line-up this season? His arrival makes Unai Emery's first-team alone worth more than £430m, a staggering fee that would be enough to buy one of 15 Premier League clubs.
 

How PSG will line-up with Neymar after his £198m move from Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino claims Chelsea's Alvaro Morata turned down a move to Tottenham - because he didn't want to be back-up toHarry Kane.

Morata joined the Premier League champions this summer from Real Madrid for £60m, two years after Pochettino tried to tempt the player to Spurs.

However, the Spain international apparently rejected the move because of the presence of Kane at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino: Alvaro Morata turned down Tottenham because he was scared of Harry Kane

 

Barcelona are ready to say goodbye to Neymar ahead of his imminent £198m world record move to Paris Saint-Germain after he missed training on Wednesday, with officials at the club growing tired of what they see as greedy attempts from his entourage to secure him as much money as possible.

Neymar was given permission directly by manager Ernesto Valverde to skip Wednesday morning's training session in order to say his goodbyes and leave the club, with plans in Paris already being put into place to announce his arrival.

High-level Barcelona sources have told The Independent that there has been a distinctive shift at the Nou Camp over the past few days, with those at the top now fed up with what is seen as little more than greed from the individuals that look after the 25-year-old.

Neymar set to join PSG after skipping Barcelona training

 

Carragher's Sky Sports colleague, Gary Neville, has also been in the headlines again after offering his views on Manchester United's new signing Nemanja Matic. It's fair to say that Neville is pleased with the signing, and feels he could be the unsung hero that the United squad needs. 
 

Gary Neville gives his verdict on Manchester United's Nemanja Matic move and what it means for Chelsea

With Liverpool now out of the running to sign Naby Keita, will they target an alternative? No, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.
 
Liverpool will wait for Naby Keita rather than sign alternative, believes Jamie Carragher

Lord Bendtner, remember him? Well it looks like last chance saloon for the former Arsenal striker, who will line up for Rosenberg later today against Celtic in the Champions League 3rd round play-off. Here's his exclusive interview with The Independent
 

Nicklas Bendtner's enigmatic career finally reaches the last-chance saloon

Neymar has not trained with Barcelona this morning.
 
His world record move to PSG looks to have moved even closer and could be announced within the next 24 hours.
 
More as we get it.
Philippe Coutinho was on form for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they beat Bayern Munich 3-0 to reach the final of the Audi Cup, and there's good news at Anfield too, with the belief that the Reds have won the battle to keep hold of the Brazilian and out of the clutches of Barcelona
 

Former Liverpool chief believes Reds will hold on to Philippe Coutinho - even if Brazilian wants to leave for Barcelona

  
Chelsea's wantaway striker Diego Costa is yet to return to training with the Blues, but he is also yet to secure a move back to former club Atletico Madrid.
 
Their manager, Diego Costa, was clearly keen not to address the transfer speculation surrounding the Spain international, only he did so by talking directly about Costa and a possible January move.
 
Diego Simeone refuses to talk about Diego Costa... by talking about Diego Costa

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's right-back SERGE AURIER, according to the Daily Mirror. The Daily Express say a £27million fee has been agreed for the 24-year-old and the transfer could go ahead next week.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News suggest United have also made an enquiry about Anderlecht midfielder LEANDER DENDONCKER - but are not expected to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

The Liverpool Echo claim Everton are considering a move for 23-year-old Lazio defender WESLEY HOEDT, who is valued at £12million.

Chelsea are keen on making Inter Milan winger ANTONIO CANDREVA their latest signing, the Mirror are reporting.

 
It's the sign that no Swansea fan wanted to see. Club captain Leon Britton has admitted that he does not expect Gylfi Sigurdsson to remain with the Swans this summer. Here's the latest on his proposed £50m move to Everton: 
 

Swansea captain Leon Britton hands Everton hope over potential Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer

Liverpool look like they have well and truly missed out on the RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer, but have they missed out on the youngster altogether? Here's Mark Critchley on why if the signing doesn't happen now, it may never happen. 
 

Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita has become harder, messier and riskier

United's new signing Nemanja Matic could make his debut tonight as they take on Serie A side Sampdoria in Dublin, but how will he slot in to Jose Mourinho's side? 
 

How will Nemanja Matic fit in at Manchester United?

Many fans are asking the same question: why is Neymar leaving Barcelona?
 
Well, as Ed Malyon explains, it's a move that has been long in the pipeline, and it'll one that announces PSG's arrival as one of the big hitters that will shake up the landscape of European football.
 
  
We start today with the potential £198m record transfer that will see Neymar move from Barcelona to PSG, which could even go through as early as today. The Independent can reveal that the Catalans are already making contingency plans for his departure, and while they want to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, they believe a move for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele is the more likely option. Miguel Delaney reports:
