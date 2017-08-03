  1. Sport
Transfer news live updates: Neymar to PSG, Kylian Mbappe 'to leave' Monaco, Manchester United rumours and gossip

Neymar is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in the world

Neymar will complete his £198m record move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days after being given permission to leave Barcelona, with the Brazilian poised to earn more than £500,000-a-week when he signs a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old will become the most expensive player in world football after saying his goodbyes to his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday and, having flown to London, he will arrive in Paris either today or tomorrow to complete the move.

The news has triggered a reaction in France, with wanted striker Kylian Mbappe informing Monaco that he wants to leave the club. The teenager is Real Madrid’s top transfer priority, but the exit of Neymar has opened up the door to a potential move to Barcelona. Watch this space.

The inside story of why United didn't rival PSG for Barcelona's Neymar

Closer to home, Alexis Sanchez’s future remains very much in the balance, with the Chile international currently preparing for the Community Shield this weekend with Arsenal hopeful he can play a part despite only returning from his summer holiday on Tuesday. He still wants to leave Arsenal, and a move back to Barcelona could yet materialise after Neymar’s exit.

But the Catalans appear to be more interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and, according to report, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who has emerged as a shock target having been repeatedly linked with Real.

France striker Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Monaco, with Barcelona named among several European clubs interested in signing him, L'Equipe has reported.

The 18-year-old shone for Monaco as they claimed the French title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but the forward apparently wants to leave the club "very soon".

Monaco recently said it was hopeful that the teenager valued at £160m would agree to a new contract.

With Brazilian striker Neymar on the verge of a record-breaking move from Barcelona to PSG Mbappe would represent an ideal replacement at the Catalan club should that transfer go ahead.

 
Five players who Barcelona could target to replace £198m Neymar

Phil Coutinho central to Liverpool's hopes in more ways than one

Why United's transfer business has Jose Mourinho sure Paul Pogba's talent will finally be unleashed

Stop raging about Neymar's transfer fee and salary – there is no such thing as a fair wage

Lionel Messi posts goodbye video to Neymar ahead of world-record move

Barcelona tell PSG to pay full £198m for Neymar as things turn ugly over loyalty payments

Jose Mourinho claims Neymar is 'not expensive'

L'Equipe report that Monaco forward KYLIAN MBAPPE has decided to leave the club, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the race to sign him.

The Sun claim Barcelona will use the money from Neymar's sale to fund moves for Chelsea's EDEN HAZARD and Liverpool's PHILIPPE COUTINHO.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has told his club's board that they must sign striker DIEGO COSTA, who Chelsea value at £50million, according to the Evening Standard.

The Daily Mirror believe Liverpool target VIRGIL VAN DIJK is close to forcing through his departure from Southampton.

 
Why didn't Manchester United go for Neymar? The inside story of why a world record move was never on

Where else to start? Today could be the day that the £100m barrier is not only smashed but absolutely decimated by Paris Saint-Germain, with the French club poised to sign Neymar from Barcelona for a staggering £198m.
 
Here's how the drama unfolded yesterday:
 
