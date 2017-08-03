Neymar will complete his £198m record move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days after being given permission to leave Barcelona, with the Brazilian poised to earn more than £500,000-a-week when he signs a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old will become the most expensive player in world football after saying his goodbyes to his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday and, having flown to London, he will arrive in Paris either today or tomorrow to complete the move.

The news has triggered a reaction in France, with wanted striker Kylian Mbappe informing Monaco that he wants to leave the club. The teenager is Real Madrid’s top transfer priority, but the exit of Neymar has opened up the door to a potential move to Barcelona. Watch this space.

Closer to home, Alexis Sanchez’s future remains very much in the balance, with the Chile international currently preparing for the Community Shield this weekend with Arsenal hopeful he can play a part despite only returning from his summer holiday on Tuesday. He still wants to leave Arsenal, and a move back to Barcelona could yet materialise after Neymar’s exit.

But the Catalans appear to be more interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and, according to report, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who has emerged as a shock target having been repeatedly linked with Real.

