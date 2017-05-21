The Premier League season is done and dusted.

Chelsea are champions, joined in the Premier League by Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City. Man United could be there too, should they win the Europa League final, but Arsenal will not be and will try to recreate Jose Mourinho's route back to European football's top table.

For Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull, it is relegation.

But what of the players? What of those who have seen out their time at their club - unwanted, undervalued or out of contract?

What of those like Ross Barkley, who won't sign a new deal and have been told they will be sold?

Well he's not the only one. So here's a quick look at some players who, after Sunday's games, have likely played their last match in the colours of their current employer.

PL players likely on the move this summer







15 show all PL players likely on the move this summer



























1/15 Romelu Lukaku is a target for Chelsea, and Mino Raiola is angling for a move Getty Images

2/15 Kyle Walker is wanted by Man City, with Spurs willing to let him go Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

3/15 Yaya Toure's eventful time at City looks set to end Getty Images

4/15 Riyad Mahrez believes there is an agreement to let him leave Leicester this summer Getty Images

5/15 Yohan Cabaye appears to be set for a return to Ligue 1 with Marseille Getty

6/15 Harry Maguire could stay in the Prem, even though Hull aren't Getty

7/15 Ross Barkley's refusal to extend his contract will see him sold Getty

8/15 Jordan Pickford's burgeoning reputation could trigger a move Getty

9/15 Gylfi Sigurdsson may once again feel he can do better than Swansea Getty

10/15 Stoke are struggling to tie down Bruno Martins Indi long term Getty Images

11/15 M'Baye Niang has told Watford he doesn't want to remain at the club

12/15 Ben Gibson is wanted by Premier League clubs after Boro's relegation Getty Images

13/15 Michael Keane is in line to return to Man United Getty

14/15 Gael Clichy's contract is set to expire at City

15/15 And Bacary Sagna is expected to walk away too

