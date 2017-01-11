Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for a £22m fee that could rise to £24m with add-ons, and the Toffees are not yet done with their interest in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Mourinho confirmed that he would not stand in Schneiderlin’s way if a move became available in the January transfer window, given that the France international is out of favour after making just three Premier League appearances this season.

United were not willing to let Schneiderlin leave for a reduced fee though, and after prolonged talks with Everton, the two clubs have agreed a fee that could rise to as much as £24m for the 27-year-old.

But that may not be the end of Everton’s dealing with United this month. The Toffees remain determined to sign the Netherlands winger on a loan deal until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move, but United want to sell him for good this month if he is to leave Old Trafford and are holding out for a £15m offer for the former PSV Eindhoven star.

Depay is another who has seen very little game time this season, having made one more Premier League appearance this season than Schneiderlin, and he has not been seen in the first team since the final week of November after slipping down the pecking order.

Away from Manchester, Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker may be allowed to leave the club on loan until the end of the season after seeing his German compatriot, Shkodran Mustafi, take his place in Arsene Wenger’s starting line-up. According to The Times, Mertesacker will be allowed to leave on a short-term deal in an effort to prove he deserves a new contract, with his current deal up at the end of the season.

Mertesacker has not played this season after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly, and his recovery was hit by a setback last month when he picked up a calf problem that has delayed his return. The report claims that if he cannot prove his fitness by the end of January – when Arsenal will have to submit their Champions League squad for the rest of the season – they will allow him to leave the club, but would prefer he moves back to Germany rather than join another Premier League club given the embarrassment that has surrounded Jack Wilshere’s move to Bournemouth.

Liverpool are ready to let defender Mamadou Sakho leave the club after being exiled from the first-team squad by manager Jürgen Klopp, and have placed a valuation of at least £20m on the France international.

Sakho has only turned out for Liverpool's Under-23s side so far this season ( Getty )

However, The Times reports that Sakho is looking to leave Anfield on loan in the next 48 hours and that Southampton – Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi-final opponents – are the most likely destination, given that captain Jose Fonte is currently unavailable after manager Claude Puel dropped him indefinitely due to his transfer request.

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain could trigger a bidding war after it was reported that the reigning Ligue 1 champions are willing to let both Jese and Grzegorz Krychowiak leave this month, despite only signing the pair in the summer.

Jese Rodriguez has made just one start for PSG since moving to the French side ( Getty )

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham are all being linked with the PSG pair, according to The Sun, and the news calls into question the £55m spent by the Parisians in the summer. Liverpool were interested in Jese before he left Real Madrid in a £21m move, while former Sevilla midfielder Krychoiak’s ability to cover the defence as well as midfield could see him appeal to sides looking to strengthen their back line this month.



Both are said to be available on a loan or permanent deal.