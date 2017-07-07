  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Romelu Lukaku to have Manchester United medical as Arsenal launch £40m Thomas Lemar bid

It promises to be another day of non-stop news on the transfer market

Manchester United blew the summer wide open by switching targets on Wednesday night. 

Romelu Lukaku now appears to be their main man, leaving Real Madrid stunned but nobody more than poor, rejected Alvaro Morata - who believed he was about to sign for the Old Trafford club.

What now for him? Will Chelsea swoop? Will he be forced to stay in Madrid and play second fiddle?

Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action. And then there's Charlie Taylor, Roque Mesa and a bunch of other guys signing deals at Premier League clubs.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Live Updates

Conte 'livid' with Chelsea

Chelsea will turn to Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata or Torino’s Andrea Belotti to try and satisfy a “livid” Antonio Conte, although sources say the club still haven’t completely given up hope on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, despite the Belgian striker’s anticipated move to Manchester United.
 
In what has already been a frustrating summer window for the Premier League champions that has so far seen them solely bring in Willy Cavallero as back-up goalkeeper, a lot of work had been put into the prospective return of Lukaku to replace the outgoing Diego Costa up front, only for a protracted stall in the purchase to see his agent Mino Raiola turn to United and let them know a deal could be on.
 
Conte’s desire to sign the 24-year-old had been so great that he had actually dropped his interest in long-term target Morata a few months ago, but Chelsea could now be forced to go back in for the Spanish international - who had himself been expecting to join United - if Lukaku does end up at Old Trafford.
 
READ MORE:
 
 

Chelsea given James boost

 
Real would prefer striking a deal with Chelsea for James Rodriguez instead of United, who remain linked with Alvaro Morata, Metro reports.
 
Chelsea are said to step up in pursuit of the Colombian, who was a second-team player in Madrid and wants to leave. 
 
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is open to a move, and would cost the Blues around £52m.
 

Watford continue looking for squad additions in Italy

 
Watford are considering moves for Napoli left-back Ivan Strinic, and Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, according to Hertfordshire Mercury.
 
The club will, however, have to face competition for signatures of both players, as other Italian and European clubs observe their situation.
 
Strinic was a second option on the left wing at Napoli, and started just 12 games last season. Galatasaray have shown interest in signing the player.
 
The 26-year-old Defrel scored 16 goals in 38 games for Sassuolo, and has captivated interest from Leicester and Roma.
 

Arsenal make second Lemar bid

 

England welcomes another Gudjohnsen

 
Swansea City have signed Arnor Gudjohnsen, half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen - ex-Chelsea and Barcelona forward.
 
The young Gudjohnsen will join Swansea U-18 team.

Lukaku set for medical in LA

 
Romelu Lukaku is having medical ahead of his £75m move to Manchester United, various media outlets report.
 
United want to conclude the deal as soon as possible, after snatching the 24-year-old striker from under Chelsea's nose.
 
Lukaku has been seen on holiday with United's Paul Pogba in California, and now media reports the Everton striker, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, will complete his move to Old Trafford after medical at the UCLA campus.
 
The transfer comes in a surprising U-turn, after United have been linked with a Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata all summer.
 
The deal fell through as the two teams failed to reach compromise on the fee for the Spanish striker.

Arsenal find the perfect club to sell to?

 
Arsenal may have been handed an opportunity to avoid selling Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this summer, as Inter Milan are “dreaming” of signing the Chilean international.
 
Sanchez looks set to leave the Emirates before the start of the season with Pep Guardiola keen on reuniting himself with his former Barcelona forward at the Etihad.
 
READ MORE:
 

Leicester confident of landing Iheanacho

 
Leicester City have met the £25m price Manchester City set for Kelechi Iheanacho, and the deal is likely to be completed later this month, according to The Telegraph.
 
The Nigeria international is Craig Shakespeare's transfer priority. The 21-year-old striker was a valuable player coming on from the bench for City last season; and scored four goals, adding three assists, in 20 appearances.
 
Iheanacho would be Leicester's third signing this summer, after signing Hull's Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra from Leicester.

Huddersfield sign defender Mathias Jorgensen from Copenhagen 

 
 
In case you missed it yesterday...
 
Leicester City made their second major summer signing.
 

Liverpool setback in Keita hunt

 

Third Arsenal signing imminent? 

 

What of Rooney?

 
The Lukaku discussions came from United and Everton broaching the subject of Wayne Rooney. So if he does go back to Goodison Park, as expected he will, what will he bring to Everton?
 

Where will Lukaku fit in?

 
With Lukaku seemingly on his way, how will Jose Mourinho shoehorn him into the side?
 

So where does this leave Morata?

 
Manchester United's pursuit of Romelu Lukaku leaves Alvaro Morata somewhat in a spot of limbo. 
 
Will he now try and revive the move to Chelsea which failed to materialise last summer? He was convinced he would be on the plane to the US with his new United teammates next week as recently as Wednesday...
 
READ MORE:
 
Here are some of the biggest stories making the back pages today:
 
The Daily Mirror reports that ANTONIO CONTE's future at Chelsea is in doubt as he has become frustrated with Chelsea's failure in the transfer market over the summer. ROMELU LUKAKU appears to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United and the Blues have also failed on moves for ALEXIS SANCHEZ and VIRGIL VAN DIJK. The Italian is said to be "fuming" about the failure to bring Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Swansea's FERNANDO LLORENTE, according to the Evening Standard. The Blues were interested in the Spaniard in January's transfer window and Chelsea are set to renew their interest as Diego Costa's likely departure leaves them short in the striker department. However, Swansea are keen to keep hold of a player whose 15 goals last season helped them retain their Premier League status despite him being in the last year of his contract.

Marseille are the frontrunners to sign Arsenal striker OLIVIER GIROUD, according to the Daily Telegraph. Everton, West Ham and Lyon have all been linked with the France international after his Gunners future was thrown into doubt by the acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette earlier this week. But now Marseille believe they can take Giroud back home in a deal worth around £24.7million plus add-ons.

The Daily Mirror reports that Leicester winger DEMARAI GRAY has asked for assurances from Leicester over his prospects of first-team football after Liverpool and Tottenham have shown interest in the 21-year-old. Gray found last season "tough" after making only nine starts for the Foxes and shone for England Under-21s, scoring twice as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to bring in Manchester City midfielder FABIAN DELPH on loan, writes the Stoke Sentinel. Delph has made only two appearances for City since Pep Guardiola took over as manager and Hughes is keen to add to his midfield for the new season.
So first of all, here are all the details on Lukaku, what happened and why... from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney.

Everton expect Chelsea to aggressively challenge Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku

The IndependentEverton expect Chelsea to aggressively challenge Manchester United for the signature of Romelu Lukaku despite Jose Mourinho’s personal intervention this week putting them in pole position to sign him.
Hello there and welcome to live coverage of the latest transfers news, rumours, whispers, gossip, tattle, chat and, most likely, nonsense as we filter out the wheat from the chaff around Europe and at home.
Thursday was a day of bombshells, with Manchester United changing course and pulling out of their Alvaro Morata deal in pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.
They want that deal done in the next 72 hours so it could move quickly today.
Likewise, Morata wants his own deal done quickly but where to? We know Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has always liked him but is that enough with Real Madrid demanding €90m?
We will find out soon enough....

