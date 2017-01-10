The January transfer window is already a third of the way through with none of the Premier League title contenders committing to any business yet, but that could be set to change with Manchester United expected to let a number of first-team squad members go with the possibility of reinforcements coming in before deadline day. Follow the latest here.

Manchester United and City linked with Tottenham full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

City also ‘considering’ move for Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Philippe Coutinho is not moving to Spain

Chelsea keen on signing Swansea striker Fernando Llorente on loan deal

Michy Batshuayi could move in opposite direction although West Ham retain interest

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.