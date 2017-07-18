In what has already been a busy summer for the Premier League clubs, there’s much more transfer business to come, some of which needs to be done much more urgently than others. There are simply some moves that could have a much greater effect on the title race, and that could be just as influential if they are not made.

Liverpool: centre-half

Given that Liverpool looked genuine title-challengers in December, Jurgen Klopp probably needs strength and depth more than anything, but that is best emphasised by how different their defence looks when Joel Matip is not in it.

His absence transforms Liverpool from a high-functioning side to a high-conceding one. This is why they went so strong for Virgil van Dijk and why they so badly need someone of that calibre.

Everton: centre-forward

The newly bullish Merseyside club have had a very assertive window but the sale of Romelu Lukaku leaves the side not quite at the level they want to be at. While Wayne Rooney’s return can still prove an important signing in terms of the mentality of the side and his influence, he is highly unlikely to replace Lukaku’s goals. Ronald Koeman now needs to ensure they do exactly that.

It is little wonder they have been linked with Edin Dzeko and Olivier Giroud. If they can’t get someone of that quality, it may mean they can’t truly maximise the fine business they’ve already done this summer.

Manchester United: defensive midfield

Jose Mourinho badly wants Ivan Perisic, but needs someone that can pin that side together, to give the midfield the balance it lacked last season. The absence of a No 6 meant that the defence was more exposed and, to counter that, saw the team often sit back more deeply with that further affecting how the attack could work.

So many of Mourinho’s best sides have been based on balance, on everything fitting together, and a defensive midfielder - be it Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic, Julian Weigl or someone else - is the biggest missing piece.

Chelsea: centre-forward

The wonder is whether Antonio Conte’s message to Diego Costa informing him that he didn’t have a future at Chelsea could end up as one of the costliest texts in recent football history. It has certainly given the champions a difficult starting position in any negotiations they undertake, particularly after losing out on Romelu Lukaku, because everyone now knows how desperate they are for a front man.

In fact, they really need two. Indeed, it isn’t like they have much back-up or players they can improvise with. Michy Batshuayi is at present the only real striking option for a side you would really think should have three. With Costa set to leave this summer, they urgently need to find a top-quality replacement who can provide a steady supply for goals for the side. It could well be the difference in even beginning to defend this title.

