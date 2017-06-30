The Premier League season may be over, and clubs may have actually stopped playing games on the pitch, but things are only getting started off it.

This is the time of year when they will do their most work off the pitch to try and influence next season’s table, and the signings they make in the next three months will for some be a more important factor in where they finish than anything else.

So, who actually leads the way right now?

As part of a new series, The Independent will be updating these rankings, with the positions dependent on issues like how close clubs are to getting everything they need and the perceived value of their work.

20. Burnley

Sean Dyche desperately needs to bolster a side that was too often found wanting up front last season and relied heavily on keeping it tight at home.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: striker, attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, central defender, two full-backs

19. Crystal Palace

Slow out the blocks, but work can start in earnest now a new manager is finally in place. Frank de Boer must make up for lost time.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: centre-back, central midfielder

18. West Bromwich Albion

The loss of Darren Fletcher was a blow. Tony Pulis’ team is still solid but really needs more ingenuity.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: left back, striker, central defender, central midfielder

17. West Ham United

Is Zabaleta still the same force he once was? (West Ham United)

If last summer proved anything, it is that West Ham need to be much more precise in their transfer dealings, given they seemed to go for quantity over quality.

Pablo Zabaleta offers the steady head they maybe sometimes lacked, but is he still the same force?

In so far: Pablo Zabaleta

Still needed: attacking midfielder, central midfielder, striker

16. Swansea City

The futures of Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson could yet affect a squad that already needed enhancement. Tammy Abraham is likely to arrive on loan.

In so far: Erwin Mulder

Still needed: striker, central midfielder, right-back, centre-back

15. Stoke City

In what was a slightly unconvincing season under Mark Hughes, he has already added greatly-required conviction in Darren Fletcher. More now needs to be done.

In so far: Darren Fletcher

Still needed: forward, left back

14. Leicester City

They greatly need to improve on last summer’s business, that failed to enhance their title-winning team.

That may well require replacing the want-away Riyad Mahrez in a more effective way than they did N’Golo Kante.

In so far: Sam Hughes, Harry Maguire

Still needed: attacking midfielder

13. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have done so well to get here, and the way David Wagner manages means nothing can be ruled out, but they are surely in need more Premier League quality to have any chance of staying up.

In so far: Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy

Still needed: goalkeeper, centre-back, central midfield, striker

12. Chelsea

The oddity with such runaway title winners is that they still have so much work to do this summer, to properly compete on more fronts, and compensate for what they didn’t do last season.

It should not be forgotten that Antonio Conte essentially worked around the players he didn’t get. Romelu Lukaku should soon arrive, but the Italian now wants much more.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: striker, two central defenders, wing-back, back-up goalkeeper

11. Arsenal

Kolasinac is Arsenal's only signing so far (Getty)

This was supposed to be a summer of change, even with Arsène Wenger staying, and still needs to be a summer of electrically charged good signings to get Arsenal back to the required level.

Saed Kolasinac is a start in the options he brings, but Arsenal need some statements too.

In so far: Sead Kolasinac

Still needed: striker, central defender, back-up goalkeeper

10. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham really only need touches, and maybe a little bit extra attacking quality, to their fine squad as it stands.

That might all change, however, with the likely sale of Kyle Walker and possible sale of Danny Rose.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: striker, right-back

9. Newcastle United

Christian Atsu already offers something different in midfield, but Rafael Benitez is anxious for more business to boost his promoted side’s lower-to-mid-table credentials.

In so far: Christian Atsu

Still needed: striker, attacking midfielder, central defender, full back

8. Southampton

Southampton may not have brought in any players just yet but they may see keeping Virgil van Dijk as just as important.

The signing of a young and talented coach in Mauricio Pellegrino was a good move. We await to see his first forays into the market.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: striker, central defender, left back

7. Brighton and Hove Albion

They are already ahead of their fellow promoted clubs in terms of number of signings, but still need more quality.

In so far: Pascal Gross, Josh Kerr, Matthew Ryan

Still needed: striker, two full-backs

6. Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is determined to get all business done by early July, and though United made a strong start, that now looks unlikely.

Victor Lindelof is a welcome addition but Mourinho and supporters alike will only be at ease once other targets in key positions have been captured.

In so far: Victor Lindelof

Still needed: striker, wide player, right-back, defensive midfielder

5. Watford

Watford have pulled off a coup in getting Marco Silva, but now need to do what Hull City couldn’t and give him the player quality he deserves. Will Hughes is an astute signing.

In so far: Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes

Still needed: striker, central defender, full back, goalkeeper

4. Liverpool

Salah will add even more pace to Liverpool's frontline (Getty)

The business with Virgil van Dijk was utterly humiliating, but was somewhat offset by the addition of Mohamed Salah from Roma.

Under-20 World Cup winner Dominic Solanke from Chelsea looks like an astute piece of business.

In so far: Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Salah

Still needed: central midfielder, central defender, left back

3. Bournemouth

Have brought in some very necessary experience and quality in Jermain Defoe and Asmir Begovic, already giving this team significant qualities they lacked.

Nathan Ake is back after a short but successful loan spell last season.

In so far: Jermain Defoe, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake

Still needed: attacking midfielder

2. Everton

A proactive approach has seen big money spent on Jordan Pickford, who will solve Ronald Koeman’s goalkeeping problem, and Davy Klaassen, who will add much-needed goals from midfield.

The imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku imposes on everything, however.

In so far: Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Nathangelo Markelo

Still needed: striker, central defender

1. Manchester City

The fastest movers, who have also so far made the biggest statement signing in star playmaker Bernardo Silva, and plan to get the rest of their business in defence done quickly.

Kyle Walker and Dani Alves could also be on their way in, as could Alexis Sanchez, who would be the biggest coup of the summer.

In so far: Bernardo Silva, Ederson

Still needed: right-back, left-back, centre-back