A Manchester City fan has managed to pay off his honeymoon after a he won big on a bet about Wayne Rooney’s future that he put on seven years ago.
Jordon Fawcett had never placed a bet before, but in 2010 put £20 on Rooney returning to his former club Everton.
The 31-year-old had recently told then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson that he wanted to leave Old Trafford, with Chelsea at 5-2 and Manchester City at 11-8 favourites for his signature.
However, Fawcett decided to have a flutter on Everton at 100-1 – but then lost his betting slip.
He was able to prove he had placed the bet in October 2010 by providing an example of his handwriting, thus pocketing himself £2,000 to spend on his Majorcan honeymoon next month.
“I was on a roof working with my uncle, talking football,” the father of two told the Manchester Evening News.
“I decided to put a bet on to wind up Reds fans. At the time the talk was all about Wayne joining City or Barcelona. I never thought he would join City.
“I turned the house upside down to find the slip when Wayne did move to Everton - my brother was laughing, but I wasn’t - it was a lot of money! It was my first ever bet, so I remembered it clearly.
“We originally could not afford a honeymoon with the cost of the reception, now with this £2,000 we are probably going to Majorca with our two children. I am over the moon.
“I wanted to spend the money on new tools, but there is no chance of that with Roxanne, and we will have a great time.”
