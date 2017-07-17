A Manchester City fan has managed to pay off his honeymoon after a he won big on a bet about Wayne Rooney’s future that he put on seven years ago.

Jordon Fawcett had never placed a bet before, but in 2010 put £20 on Rooney returning to his former club Everton.

The 31-year-old had recently told then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson that he wanted to leave Old Trafford, with Chelsea at 5-2 and Manchester City at 11-8 favourites for his signature.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







16 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures





























1/16 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/16 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/16 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/16 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/16 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/16 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/16 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/16 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/16 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/16 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/16 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/16 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/16 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/16 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/16 Record breaker, again - 2017 Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record, after a last-gasp equaliser at Stoke City Getty

16/16 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

However, Fawcett decided to have a flutter on Everton at 100-1 – but then lost his betting slip.

He was able to prove he had placed the bet in October 2010 by providing an example of his handwriting, thus pocketing himself £2,000 to spend on his Majorcan honeymoon next month.

“I was on a roof working with my uncle, talking football,” the father of two told the Manchester Evening News.

“I decided to put a bet on to wind up Reds fans. At the time the talk was all about Wayne joining City or Barcelona. I never thought he would join City.

“I turned the house upside down to find the slip when Wayne did move to Everton - my brother was laughing, but I wasn’t - it was a lot of money! It was my first ever bet, so I remembered it clearly.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

“We originally could not afford a honeymoon with the cost of the reception, now with this £2,000 we are probably going to Majorca with our two children. I am over the moon.

“I wanted to spend the money on new tools, but there is no chance of that with Roxanne, and we will have a great time.”