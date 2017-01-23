Wayne Rooney made history on Saturday by surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United goalscoring record with a stunning, injury-time equaliser against Stoke.

However, Jose Mourinho has revealed that he won’t stand in his captain’s way if a big-money move to China is put on the table.

According to the Mirror, Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande and rivals Beijing Guoan are both prepared to pay £700,000-a-week to the 31-year-old.

“I don’t know, it’s up to him,” said the Special One. “I don’t like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It’s their life, it’s their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

“I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I’m not that sort of guy.

“Everybody is responsible for their own life. I’m not critical with anyone.

"To be honest, in Wayne’s case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me.”

Rooney’s England teammate Jack Wilshere may also be set for a new permanent home away from the Premier League, report the Mirror.

They say Wilshere will make a decision over his Gunners future in the summer and is yet to be offered a new contract, despite having only 18 months to run on his current deal.

Bournemouth, where his is currently on loan, and AC Milan are both interested in taking him from Arsenal.

Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea is still far from certain, despite his goalscoring return to the first team on Sunday, claim The Sun.

Diego Costa shakes hands with Antonio Conte after being replaced in the second-half (Getty Images)

They report that Antonio Conte is still unsure whether the Brazilian-born Spaniard will be handed a contract extension, with his current contract set to expire in 2018.

Costa is keen on a return to Atletico Madrid, while he also has offers from China.

Hull could be set to sign Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Serbian is currently on a season-long stay at Sporting Lisbon but is keen to end it after a torrid time in Portugal.

The Premier League’s striker merry-go-round is also set to continue, with Mauro Zarate ready to join Watford on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

Zarate will replace Odion Ighalo, who is likely to join West Brom as a replacement for Saido Berahino, who joined Stoke over the weekend.