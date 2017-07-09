How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton, his boyhood club, bringing an end to 13 long years of success at Manchester United.

It is, undeniably, a sentimental move from Everton, who have re-signed the most talented player to have ever come through the club’s ranks.

The question is, will it work? Rooney is, of course, not a like-for-like replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is set to make the reverse move and swap Goodison Park for Old Trafford in the coming days.

Wayne Rooney : In Numbers

Is he even a forward anymore? There has been an interminable debate about Rooney’s best position for years now, meaning it is not quite clear where he will fit into Ronald Koeman’s side.

So, assuming that Lukaku leaves, a suitor is found for Ross Barkley and long-term absentees Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are fit again, how could Everton line up next season?

4-2-3-1

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Bolasie, Klaassen, Rooney; Sandro.

Koeman used this formation more than any other last season this time around, it would allow him to field almost all of his players who will expect first-team football next season.

Rooney, however, would probably be shunted out on the left of the three behind Sandro, with £23.6m summer signing Davy Klaassen operating centrally in his preferred position.

That role is, arguably, also Rooney’s best role, but it is hard to see how he would play it in a 4-2-3-1 with Klaassen also involved.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







16 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures





























1/16 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/16 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/16 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/16 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/16 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/16 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/16 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/16 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/16 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/16 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/16 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/16 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/16 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/16 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/16 Record breaker, again - 2017 Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record, after a last-gasp equaliser at Stoke City Getty

16/16 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

3-4-2-1

Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Coleman, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Baines; Rooney, Klaassen; Sandro.

Koeman adopted last season’s vogue formation at times and it would, in theory, allow him to field both of Everton’s big outfield summer signings on the same pitch.

Rooney would play between the lines but so would Klaassen, with both able to slip through front-man Sandro.

Three-at-the-back would also allow captain Phil Jagielka some minutes, but Yannick Bolasie has no obvious route into this line-up unless he can unseat one of Everton’s two wing-backs and, in turn, learn how to protect a whole flank by himself. That seems unlikely.

Much may depend on how Klaassen is used (Getty)

4-3-3

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Klaassen; Bolasie, Rooney, Sandro.

4-3-3 is another option and, like the similar 4-2-3-1, it would afford give minutes to most of those in Koeman’s squad who expect to be regular starters.

By nature though, it would not feature a No 10, meaning both Klaassen and Rooney would take on slightly different roles. While Klaassen could provide direct running from a central midfield role alongside Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin, Rooney would have to play up front.

Rooney, of course, is not an out-and-out frontman anymore, but he learned how to play as a ‘false nine’ effectively after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford in 2009. His first touch and athleticism have suffered in recent years, but his link-up play remains good enough for a side with Everton’s expectations.

Could he play up front, drop a little deeper and concentrate on slotting Bolasie and Sandro, cutting inside off the left and right, through on goal?