As Wayne Rooney was unveiled as Manchester United’s £30m signing, Alan Hansen – the country’s premier pundit at the time - sounded a word of caution. "We are not dealing with any normal 18-year-old,” he said.

"There is huge pressure on Rooney because he is not a teenager who will come in and people will wait for him to deliver - he is going to go into that team and be expected to make a real impact.”

A Champions League hat-trick on debut would have to do.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







16 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures





























1/16 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/16 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/16 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/16 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/16 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/16 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/16 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/16 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/16 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/16 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/16 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/16 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/16 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/16 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/16 Record breaker, again - 2017 Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record, after a last-gasp equaliser at Stoke City Getty

16/16 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

That, there and then, celebrating his hat-trick on his knees in front of a thunderstorm of flashbulbs , set the tone for Wayne Rooney’s time at Manchester United. A series of incredible events tied together by the connective tissue of consistently high-level performances. He was shunted around, praised and slated, played and benched, yet won everything, capping that with a Europa League triumph this May to fill the only shadow cast on his trophy cabinet.

A scorer of iconic goals, a scorer of important goals and, lately, a scorer of fewer goals. Wayne Rooney’s transfer may have been the talk of Europe when he signed for Manchester United as a £30m teenager but, 13 years later, that fee has paid itself back many times over.

559 appearances, 253 goals. A hat-trick on his debut, that bicycle kick in the dying seconds of the Manchester derby, Champions League final goals, a title-winning penalty and so many more.

There were almost as many controversies too, with transfer requests, Phil Bardsley knocking him out in his kitchen, a wedding drama and, ahem, massages.

Rooney's United career wasn't without controversy (Manchester United)

Eventful, to say the least. But impactful most of all. Rooney was, for a generation of young boys, the shining light and biggest name in English football and the face of the Premier League. He played many a role; number 9 or 10, hero or villain, golden boy or punching bag. But that also pays tribute to one of his most impressive achievements – longevity.

"I can see Wayne having the same impact as Eric (Cantona) had on the team when I signed him," said Sir Alex Ferguson when Rooney signed, but he was eventually wrong on both counts. While Rooney will likely never be remembered with the same mystique and romance of Cantona, he won far more than the world’s most French man ever could have. Rooney’s United career was littered with sacrifice and high achievement that went hand in hand but that also stood the test of time. Cantona flashed brilliance and boasted tremendous swagger, but he never came close to reaching Rooney’s heights in terms of silverware and, let’s not forget, retired at the age Rooney is today.

But perhaps perception is part of the problem with Rooney. He was always just a working class lad from Liverpool who was blessed with phenomenal talent. He had a streetwise intelligence on the field that was honed and refined by Ferguson’s coaching staff but never the bravado and continental flair of Le King.

Rooney's most recent career has been on the outside looking in ( Getty )

Michael Carrick said he always valued Rooney as a teammate because he would constantly make himself available but also because he made selfless runs that would create space for teammates, it’s an important point to note as very few players to have shared a field with Rooney have complaints. He is, by virtually all accounts, a brilliant teammate rated more highly by fellow players than fans.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Wayne Rooney

10/11 LW: Davy Klaassen

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

Having been a first-team regular in the Premier League for 15 years now, most would expect Rooney’s body to be breaking down but he has had relatively few problems with injury. There may be a half-yard of pace lost but his speed of thought remains. Big performances in the FA Cup final and Europe over the last 18 months suggest Rooney is not done and moving ‘home’ – as it were – feels like the right decision and the best way to close out a Premier League career that will go down as one of the best.

Everton will know, to borrow Hansen’s phrase, that they are not dealing with any normal 31-year-old. They are signing a legend of the Premier League era.