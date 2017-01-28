Wayne Rooney could be ready to quit Manchester United this summer, after finally becoming their all-time record goalscorer earlier this month.

According to The Sun, the England captain could be tempted for one final mammoth payday, with some Chinese Super League clubs ready to pay him £1m-a-week.

Another striker that is interesting China is Watford’s Odion Ighalo, after West Brom cooled their interest him this month.

Shanghai Shenua have lodged an offer of £27m for the 27-year-old, report the Daily Mirror, and Watford are assessing whether they should let him go or not.

One player definitely not interested in a move to China is Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new contract to become Liverpool’s best-paid player on Friday.

The Daily Mail report the Brazilian is not interested in a move there or even Spain, despite Barcelona’s very public pursuit of the player, and instead wants to stay at the club and emulate Liverpool legends of the past.

With the transfer window set to slam shut on Tuesday night, time is running out for Dimitri Payet to complete a move back to Marseille from West Ham.

Sky Sports claim that the deal is still ‘miles away’ with the Hammers refusing to sell for anything less than £30m but the Ligue 1 side have indicated they will not pay more than £25m for the 29-year-old.

However, The Times say that Marseille have stretched to a fourth and final offer of £27.2m plus a possible £3m in add-ons and Slaven Bilic is pleading with his board to accept the offer to give him time to reinvest the money before the window closes.

1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

And Antonio Conte is unsure whether Branislav Ivanovic will be a Chelsea player beyond the end of this month, according to the Evening Standard.

Ivanovic has been reduced to a bit-part player this season and has been linked with a move to Zenit St Petersburg.