Wayne Rooney has spent the last 13 years at Manchester United, and the last three captaining the club, but has admitted to sleeping in Everton pyjamas the whole time.

The 31-year-old completed his return to Goodison Park on Sunday having rejected more lucrative contracts from China and the United States and will wear the No 10 shirt as Romelu Lukaku prepares to go in the other direction.

Rooney made his name as a 16-year-old in the blue of Everton and revealed a shirt reading ‘once a Blue, always a Blue’. And, after leaving Old Trafford, his omission would appear that he wasn’t lying.

“I’ve kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I’ve actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids,” Rooney said.

“I had to keep that a bit quiet. It’s great. [Wearing the Everton shirt] feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I’m just looking forward now to getting out on the pitch with it on.”

Rooney became United’s all-time leading goalscorer last season but spent the majority of the season warming the substitutes’ bench and was reduced to a small cameo in the Europa League final victory.

However, Rooney was unable to hide his excitement at returning home after signing a two-year contract on Merseyside.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” added Rooney, who will be looking to add to the 17 goals in 77 games he scored in his first spell at Goodison Park. “It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened.

“Thirteen years ago, I went to United with the intention of ­winning trophies and I have been ­fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

“I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy. Winning trophies with ­Everton would be the pinnacle.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







16 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures





























1/16 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/16 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/16 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/16 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/16 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/16 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/16 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/16 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/16 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/16 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/16 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/16 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/16 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/16 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/16 Record breaker, again - 2017 Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record, after a last-gasp equaliser at Stoke City Getty

16/16 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

“I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for – I’m coming back because I feel the club can move forward and be successful.

“I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.”