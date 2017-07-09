Wayne Rooney has claimed winning a trophy with Everton would represent the “pinnacle” of his career, after it was announced on Sunday that he was leaving Manchester United after 13-years to return to his boyhood club.

Rooney, 31, has signed a two-year deal with the club he first joined as a 9-year-old, with Romelu Lukaku preparing to join United.

The veteran striker left Everton to join United in 2004 and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, three League Cups, the Champions League, Europa League and Fifa Club World Cup.

He is also England’s all-time record goal-scorer, having scored 53 goals for the national team.

But upon his return to the Merseyside club, Rooney said winning a trophy with Everton would eclipse all of those achievements.

“(Winning trophies with Everton) would be the pinnacle,” Rooney told the club website.

“I really feel now the Club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







16 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures





























1/16 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/16 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/16 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/16 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/16 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/16 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/16 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/16 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/16 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/16 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/16 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/16 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/16 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/16 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/16 Record breaker, again - 2017 Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record, after a last-gasp equaliser at Stoke City Getty

16/16 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.”

The striker is returning to his former club ( Getty )

Rooney also acknowledged that his first game back for his boyhood club will be an emotional affair. He grew up supporting Everton and joined the club at the age of nine. Two years later and he was the Everton mascot for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

“The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

“I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it.

“There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.

“With the new stadium in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan. It’s on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the Club.”

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchester United close in on Romelu Lukaku

The former England and Manchester United captain also revealed that both Ronald Koeman and club chairman had played key roles in his return to the club, after 13-years at Old Trafford.

“Ronald Koeman was very influential in me coming here,” he added.

Mourinho was happy to let the striker leave (Getty)



“When it was obvious I was going to be leaving Manchester United this summer, Ronald came out a few times and said how much he wanted me at the Club and that had a huge impact on me. There were other options there but once I knew that Everton wanted me to come back then it was the only option for me.

“Bill obviously played a big role in it but the important one was Ronald Koeman. He was the one who picks the team and he’s the one who has his ideas on the football pitch. There were a lot more things behind the scenes which needed to happen but, for me, the important person to speak to was Ronald Koeman.

“As I spoke to Ronald and saw it in his eyes that he wanted me to be part of his team, it was a no-brainer for me and the only place I was going to go.”