West Brom have confirmed they are eyeing a move Charlie Taylor after Leeds fined the defender two weeks' wages for refusing to play.

The left-back pulled out of the Leeds squad for the final game of the Championship season last weekend and boss Garry Monk said afterwards the club would adopt "a strong stance".

Taylor attended a disciplinary hearing on Monday and it is understood he was hit with the maximum punishment.

The 23-year-old academy product is out of contract this summer and appears set for a move to the top flight, with West Brom the frontrunners for his signature.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis confirmed his interest in taking Taylor to The Hawthorns on Thursday morning.

"There are a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we're not the only club interested in him," he said. "Obviously he's been on our radar for a bit.

"It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we're going to do it instead of going to tribunal."

Taylor has made 104 appearances for Leeds since making his debut in 2011 but signalled his intention to leave the club last July when he handed in a transfer request.