West Ham United’s Dimitri Payet is not for sale and will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window, reports suggest.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in recent weeks as a number of top clubs have registered their interest in the talented midfielder.

Payet has dropped hints himself at a possible exit and, in a recent interview with French broadcaster RMC Sport, suggested it would “be fun” to play under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

But according to Sky Sports, West Ham have ruled out a January transfer and insisted the player will be staying put in east London.

Payet signed a new five-and-half-year contract with West Ham in February and the Hammers are under no pressure to sell their most valuable asset.

Mark Noble admitted that he would be shocked to see the France international leave next month.

"I would be shocked to see him go before the end of January,” he said. “I'm pretty sure it would have to be a healthy bid to get him away from us.

"Can we afford to lose him? No, not really, because he is one of the best players in the world at the minute."

Noble’s remarks come in the wake of Payet’s own admission that it would be fun to play at London rivals Arsenal.

"I read that Wenger considers me the missing piece of the Arsenal's game, but he's never told me that!" Payet told RMC.

"We conceded five or six at home against them. When you see them playing, as a technical player, you could only have fun in that team. They're candidates for the title every year."

Although Payet insisted that he remains focused on steering West Ham away from relegation trouble, he added that he has refused to ‘close the door to anything’.

Payet is one of West Ham's most valued assets Getty)



"The situation at the club affects me, but I'm an ambitious person,” he added. “I'm in a fight with my club and I'm giving everything for them, to get out of this difficult situation, but I'm not closing the door to anything.

"I miss the Champions League... I've got some great years ahead of me and I want to enjoy them by playing in important competitions."

