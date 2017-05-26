West Ham have announced the signing of former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta.

The 32-year-old Argentinian, who was City's third longest-serving player after Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the London Stadium.

"This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club," he told the club's official website. "I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time.

"Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done. It’s been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant.

"Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I’ve been enjoying a lot as a player and of course for me it was probably the right time to move on.

"Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League. For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League and I’m ready for it and looking forward to it."

City fan favourite Zabaleta made more than 300 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

And he now joins the Hammers and figures to compete with Sam Byram for a spot in Slaven Bilic's first team. West Ham announced on Thursday that Alvaro Arbeloa, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore are leaving the club at the end of their contracts.