Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has left Arsenal to join Italian champions Juventus.

​The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Juve's Serie A rivals Roma but has now agreed to compete with the veteran Gianluigi Buffon.

The fee is reported to be 11.3 million euros (£10million) for a player who made almost 200 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal before losing his place to David Ospina during the 2014-15 campaign.

After committing to the Turin club until 2021, the Pole told Juventus.com: "I'm really happy to be here. I've already spoken to Buffon, a legend in our game, and I can learn a lot from him.

"I'm not feeling any pressure, I'm here to represent the club at the highest level. When you come to Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I had no hesitation.

"In football there's always room for improvement. I'm proud of the work I've done thus far and I'm ready for this new challenge - Juventus is the best choice for the next stage of my career.

"Do I have any weaknesses? No, I'm a Juventus player now!"

The Serie A champions, who sold their long-serving centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to ambitious AC Milan, are looking for defensive cover and appear poised to land Italy full-back Mattia De Sciglio on an initial loan deal.

Tweets published on Juve's official account on Wednesday morning showed De Sciglio, 24, arriving in Turin to undergo a medical.

The Milan-born player will help fill the gap left by Dani Alves, who recently joined Paris St Germain after a single season with Juve, but he has also played at left-back.

On Tuesday Juve pulled out of a deal to recruit promising Czech striker Patrik Schick from Sampdoria while reports in Italy have linked the Scudetto holders with a move for Nemanja Matic of Chelsea.