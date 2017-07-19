Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has left Arsenal to join Italian champions Juventus.
The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Juve's Serie A rivals Roma but has now agreed to compete with the veteran Gianluigi Buffon.
The fee is reported to be 11.3 million euros (£10million) for a player who made almost 200 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal before losing his place to David Ospina during the 2014-15 campaign.
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
-
1/20 Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
How did Arsenal's players fare in their friendly match against Bayern Munich.
Getty
-
2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10
Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10
Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10
Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10
Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10
Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10
Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10
Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10
Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury.
Getty Images
-
10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10
One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes.
Getty Images
-
11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10
With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10
Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer.
Getty Images
-
13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10
Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery.
Getty Images
-
14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half.
Getty Images
-
15/20 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10
Largely anonymous. .
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10
Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game.
Getty
-
17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10
Made some promising runs but had very little influence.
Getty
-
18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10
Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion.
Getty
-
19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10
Had little chance to impress.
Getty
-
20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout.
Getty
After committing to the Turin club until 2021, the Pole told Juventus.com: "I'm really happy to be here. I've already spoken to Buffon, a legend in our game, and I can learn a lot from him.
"I'm not feeling any pressure, I'm here to represent the club at the highest level. When you come to Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I had no hesitation.
"In football there's always room for improvement. I'm proud of the work I've done thus far and I'm ready for this new challenge - Juventus is the best choice for the next stage of my career.
"Do I have any weaknesses? No, I'm a Juventus player now!"
The Serie A champions, who sold their long-serving centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to ambitious AC Milan, are looking for defensive cover and appear poised to land Italy full-back Mattia De Sciglio on an initial loan deal.
Tweets published on Juve's official account on Wednesday morning showed De Sciglio, 24, arriving in Turin to undergo a medical.
The Milan-born player will help fill the gap left by Dani Alves, who recently joined Paris St Germain after a single season with Juve, but he has also played at left-back.
On Tuesday Juve pulled out of a deal to recruit promising Czech striker Patrik Schick from Sampdoria while reports in Italy have linked the Scudetto holders with a move for Nemanja Matic of Chelsea.
