Jose Mourinho has not closed the door on a new deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic or a move for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic, admitting Manchester United's summer business is only 50 per cent complete.

Significant knee ligament damage brought Ibrahimovic's outstanding first campaign at Old Trafford to an abrupt halt in April, with the Swede released at the end of his one-year deal.

It was little surprise given the 35-year-old's huge wages and inability to play until next year, but the striker has stayed on at United to do his rehabilitation and could yet have a future at the club.

The Los Angeles Galaxy - United's opponents when they kick-off their pre-season tour on Saturday - have long been linked with a move for the well-travelled forward, with a £6million-a-year deal reported to be on the table.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

However, United boss Mourinho is keeping a keen eye on Ibrahimovic's recovery and admits a new deal at Old Trafford could be on the cards.

“Possible, it's open,” Mourinho said when asked if there was a chance Ibrahimovic could sign a new deal.

“Of course we wanted to be honest and open and let everything for him to make the decision in case his desire was to leave, so there was not a new contract.

“There was a space of time for everybody to think, to feel, to decide and from his point of view he made the decision of wanting to play football still at the highest level, didn't want to hide behind such an amazing injury.

“It would be easy for him to hide behind it and to say 'it's time stop and go to a different level of football'. He did not want that.

“He was not happy with the way he finished the season. Of course with his first European trophy but not playing and he made the challenge for himself of wanting to keep playing at the highest level.

“Obviously we open our door for him to recover with us, obviously Old Trafford, Carrington is open for him to recover with our people and to be one of us.

“At the same time, let's make a decision that makes us all happy and if that decision is for him to stay and for us to wait, let's say until December maybe because I don't think before December he can be back to competitive football.

“But why not for us to wait for such a good player that gave us so much?

“So we're speaking, we are changing ideas and again it's in the hands of (executive vice-chairman Ed) Woodward and Zlatan's agent, but the important thing is that the final decision is the best for the player.”