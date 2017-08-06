  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Athletics

America's Tori Bowie clinches gold with dramatic finish in 100m final at World Championships

The American timed her dip perfectly to win in 10.85 seconds

Click to follow
The Independent Sport
gettyimages-827049350.jpg
Tori Bowie edged out victory with a dipping finish Getty

American Tori Bowie snatched the women's 100 metres from Marie-Josee Ta Lou on the line to win gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Ta Lou looked set to win Ivory Coast's first world title in any event as she pulled away from the field and Olympic silver medallist Bowie appeared to be out of contention at the halfway mark.

gettyimages-827052348.jpg
The American threw herself over the line to claim the world title (Getty)

But the big-striding American made up a huge amount of ground and timed her dip perfectly to win in 10.85 seconds, one hundredth of a second ahead of Ta Lou.

Olympic champion and favourite Elaine Thompson of Jamaica finished out of the medals in fifth as Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers took bronze. 

Reuters.

 

Comments