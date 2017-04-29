Madrid has anti-doping laboratory ban lifted by Wada

Madrid has become the latest anti-doping laboratory to have its suspension lifted by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Madrid Laboratory had its accreditation suspended last June following Wada's decision to declare the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (AEPSAD) non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

However, that ban has now ended with Wada director general Olivier Niggli saying: "Wada is pleased to confirm that the Madrid Laboratory's accreditation has been reinstated following AEPSAD's return to compliance.

"Given the specific circumstances of their suspension, Wada is confident that the Laboratory will continue to operate to the high standards required."

Wada, which earlier this month also lifted the suspension on the Doping Analysis Laboratory in Doha, added in a statement: "This decision allows the Laboratory to resume all of its anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples, with immediate effect."

PA