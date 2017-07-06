Sir Mo Farah has stressed he has never been a doper after the Russian hacking group the Fancy Bears released a huge batch of documents and emails which they claimed is from the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The Fancy Bears published the material on their website on Wednesday, claiming they want "to show the scale of doping violations in track and field and to expose (the) inefficiency of anti-doping control".

A spokesman for Farah said: "It has been widely reported that previous leaks from this organisation have included false or altered documents, and we have asked the IAAF to urgently look into the validity.

"Regardless, any suggestion of misconduct is entirely false and seriously misleading. Mo Farah has been subject to many blood tests during his career and has never failed a single one. We have never been informed of any of Mo's test results being outside of the legal parameters set by the relevant authorities, nor has Mo ever been contacted by the IAAF about any individual result.

"It is totally incorrect and defamatory to suggest otherwise, and we will pursue any claims to the contrary through all necessary legal routes."

In April, the IAAF confirmed it had been the victim of a "cyber-attack" by the group in February and said it had called in security experts from Monaco and the UK to shut down the attack.

At the time, the IAAF said it looked like the Fancy Bears were trying to access the database on which it stored its therapeutic use exemption (TUE) records - the doctors' notes which allow athletes to use medication which would be otherwise banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

This was the same tactic the group used to reveal that Sir Bradley Wiggins was given permission to use a powerful corticosteroid before his three biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including his 2012 Tour de France win.

The IAAF's April statement said: "It is not known if this information was subsequently stolen from the network but it does give a strong indication of the attackers' interest and intent, and shows they had access and means to obtain content from this file at will."

Mo Farah has been forced to deny allegations before (Getty Images)



Wednesday's release, however, suggests the Fancy Bears obtained far more material than just TUE applications, as they have released what appear to be reams of documents and emails related to several ongoing anti-doping investigations, implicating numerous leading athletes and coaches from around the world.

In a statement given to Press Association Sport on Wednesday, the IAAF said: "We are looking into this. It does appear to be information from the cyber-attack which the IAAF announced on 3 April 2017 had taken place."

UK Anti-Doping declined to comment on the Fancy Bears' latest release and WADA has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The IAAF World Championships get under way in London on August 5.

PA