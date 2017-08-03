1/89 Oscar Pistorius arrives at court Oscar Pistorius arrives at court prior to another day of cross examination during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

2/89 Oscar Pistorius arrives at court Oscar Pistorius is greeted by the "Support for Oscar" Facebook group members as he arrives at the Pretoria High Court

3/89 Prosecutor Gerrie Nel in court Prosecutor Gerrie Nel walks past a courtroom reconstruction of the toilet in which Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial at the high court in Pretoria

4/89 Prosecutor Gerrie Nel in court Prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he explains a possible scenario into how Oscar Pistorius might have fired on girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in court in Pretoria

5/89 The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot used as evidence in court The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot used as evidence and displayed during the Oscar Pistorius murder trial at the high court in Pretoria

6/89 Oscar Pistorius leaves court Oscar Pistorius leaves the high court in Pretoria

7/89 June Steenkamp in court June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva, is comforted by unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen during the trial of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

8/89 Aimee Pistorius and Lois Pistorius in court Sister of Oscar Pistorius, Aimee Pistorius (L) and aunt Lois Pistorius (R) listen as Oscar Pistorius testifies in court in Pretoria

9/89 Gina Myers in court Gina Myers, Reeva Steenkamp's best friend, is overcome with emotion as she listens to Oscar Pistorius' testimony in the Pretoria High Court

10/89 Aimee Pistorius cries in court Aimee Pistorius (R), sister of Oscar Pistorius, cries as she hears her brother tell his story of the events on the night he killed Reeva Steenkamp during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

11/89 June Steenkamp in court June Steenkamp hides her face as she listens to Oscar Pistorius' testimony in the Pretoria High Court

12/89 Arnold and Lois Pistorius cry in court Arnold and Lois Pistorius overcome with emotion as they listen to their nephew Oscar's testimony in the Pretoria High Court

13/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to evidence by a pathologist during his trial in court in Pretoria

14/89 Gerrie Nel speaks in court State Prosecutor Gerrie Nel speaks as he cross-examines the pathologist during the trial of Oscar Pistorius in court in Pretoria

15/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius puts his hands to his head while he sits during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

16/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius reacts during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

17/89 Oscar Pistorius speaks with relative Oscar Pistorius speaks with a family member during his trial in Court in Pretoria

18/89 Aimee Pistorius in court Aimee, sister of Oscar Pistorius, cries as her brother takes the stand to testify at the high court in Pretoria

19/89 Carl Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius' brother Carl Pistorius reacts during Oscar's trial at the high court in Pretoria

20/89 June Steenkamp in court June Steenkamp, mother of the late Reeva Steenkamp listens to evidence by a pathologist during the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius in court in Pretoria

21/89 Arnold Pistorius and Lois Pistorius in court Uncle Arnold Pistorius and aunt Lois Pistorius look on during the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius at the high court in Pretoria

22/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius cries as he sits in the dock during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

23/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius sheds tears as he sits in the dock during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

24/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius shedding tears as he sits in the dock during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

25/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria

26/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius makes his way to the dock during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

27/89 Kenny Oldwage questions a witness Kenny Oldwage a member of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius' legal team questions a state witness during the ongoing murder trial in Pretoria

28/89 Hilton Botha arrives in court Hilton Botha, former lead detective in the Oscar Pistorius murder case, arrives ahead of Pistorius's trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

29/89 A member of the African National Congress Women's League outside the court A member of the African National Congress Women's League holds a mobile phone with a picture of Reeva Steenkamp outside the high court in Pretoria

30/89 Pistorius cries during his trial Oscar Pistorius cries during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria

31/89 Pistorius is comforted by relatives Oscar Pistorius is comforted by relatives as he sits in the dock during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

32/89 Pistorius is comforted by relatives Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

33/89 Pistorius in the dock Oscar Pistorius holds his head in his hands in the dock during cross examination of a witnesses in court in Pretoria

34/89 Pistorius leaves court Oscar Pistorius is photographed as he leaves at the end of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

35/89 Oscar Pistorius and Aimee Pistorius Oscar Pistorius with his sister Aimee Pistorius during the murder trial at the high court in Pretoria

36/89 Photographs of Pistorius taken after the shooting Pistorius from the waist up, with a tattoo visible on his back, and blood on his left arm

37/89 Photographs of Pistorius taken after the shooting Photographs of Pistorius taken soon after fatal shooting of Reeva Steenkamp were shown in court. The athlete's prosthetic legs are splattered with blood

38/89 Pistorius' watch collection with blood marks on it A photograph of Pistorius' watch collection with blood marks on it. One of the watches went missing the night police searched the house after Reeva Steenkamp was shot on Valentine's Day.

39/89 Pistorius's bedroom with the duvet on the floor A close up of Pistorius's bedroom, with the duvet on the floor. Pistorius argues he woke up to bring a fan from his balcony when he heard noises coming the bathroom

40/89 Pistorius covers his head with a notebook as he listens to forensic evidence Oscar Pistorius covers his head with a notebook as he listens to forensic evidence during his trial in court in Pretoria

41/89 Pistorius puts his hands to his head while he sits in court Oscar Pistorius puts his hands to his head as he listens to forensic evidence during his trial in court in Pretoria

42/89 Pistorius reacts while listening evidence in court Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

43/89 Pistorius places his head in his hands Oscar Pistorius places his head in his hands as he listens to the cross examination during his trial in court in Pretoria

44/89 Pistorius during his continuous trial Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during his murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

45/89 Lt Col JG Vermeulen demonstrates the effect of hitting of a bathroom door Lt Col JG Vermeulen demonstrates the effect of hitting of a bathroom door with a cricket bat during the trail of Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

46/89 Lt Col JG Vermeulen recreates a possible scenario at Oscar Pistorius home Lt Col JG Vermeulen recreates a possible scenario at Oscar Pistorius home when he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

47/89 Pistorius's defence team questions forensic evidence Pistorius's defence team questions forensic evidence suggesting the athlete was wearing his prosthetic legs when he hit the lavatory's door with a cricket bat

48/89 State prosecutor Gerrie Nel speaks in court State prosecutor Gerrie Nel makes a point during the trial of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

49/89 Pistorius speaks with his legal team Oscar Pistorius speaks with a member of his legal team prior to a hearing of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

50/89 Pistorius sits in court Oscar Pistorius sits with hands on his head at the court dock during the ongoing murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

51/89 Pistorius in court during ongoing trial Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock on another day of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

52/89 State prosecutor Gerrie Nel in court State prosecutor Gerrie Nel takes part in Oscar Pistorius' ongoing murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

53/89 Pistorius arrives in court The accused arrives at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

54/89 Pistorius cries in court Oscar Pistorius cries as he listens to cross questioning about the events surrounding the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in court during his trial in Pretoria

55/89 Pistorius cries in court Oscar Pistorius cries as he chats to his lawyer Barry Roux during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

56/89 Pistorius on the sixth day of his trial Oscar Pistorius holds his hands to his face as he sits in the dock during day 6 of his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria

57/89 Pistorius sits in court Oscar Pistorius is pictured with hands on his head during a hearing on the sixth day of his murder trial

58/89 Relatives of Reeva Steenkamp in court Relatives and friends of Reeva Steenkamp, Gina Meyers (C) and her mother Desiree (R) attend a hearing of Oscar Pistorius on the sixth day of his trial

59/89 Pistorius arrives in court Oscar Pistorius arrives at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

60/89 Security guard Pieter Baba testifies Security guard Pieter Baba testifies the murder trial of South African Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius at the high court of Pretoria

61/89 Pistorius family in court Aimee Pistorius, sister of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar, rests her head on an unidentified woman's shoulder during the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

62/89 Oscar Pistorius listens as witness testifies Oscar Pistorius puts his hands to his head while a witness testifies and speaks about the morning of the shooting of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

63/89 Oscar Pistorius cries Oscar Pistorius cries while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

64/89 Oscar Pistorius looks at notes Oscar Pistorius looks at notes during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

65/89 Oscar Pistorius on the second day of his trial Covering his ears, on empty benches, Oscar Pistoius gestures after arriving at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

66/89 Oscar Pistorius reads defense paperwork Oscar Pistorius looks at his defense team paperwork during a break on the second day of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

67/89 Members of the media during the trial Members of the media work during a break in proceedings on the second day of the murder trial of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

68/89 Oscar Pistorius during trial Oscar Pistorius looks on inside the Pretoria High Court

69/89 Chief investigating officer Lieutenant General Vineshkumar Moonoo during the trial Chief investigating officer Lieutenant General Vineshkumar Moonoo gestures during the second day of the murder trial of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

70/89 Oscar Pistorius leaves court Oscar Pistorius leaves North Gauteng High Court during the lunchtime break as he faces trial accused of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in Pretoria

71/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

72/89 Oscar Pistorius and Barry Roux in court Oscar Pistorius and Barry Roux at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

73/89 Advocate Barry Roux speaks in court Advocate Barry Roux at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

74/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

75/89 Oscar Pistorius in court Oscar Pistorius walks at the Pretoria High Court as Reeva Steenkamp's mother looks on

76/89 June Steenkamp in court Reeva Steenkamp's mother looks on inside the Pretoria High Court

77/89 Lois, Arnold and Aimee Pistorius in court Lois, Arnold and Aimee Pistorius at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

78/89 Carl, Aimee and Lois Pistorius in court Carl, Aimee and Lois Pistorius speaking with a member of his legal team at the Pretoria High Court in Pretoria

79/89 Carl Pistorious in court Carl Pistorious, the brother of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, leaves the courtroom during a lunch recess at the High Court in Pretoria

80/89 Prosecutor Gerrie Nel Prosecutor Gerrie Nel reads out the charges on the opening day of proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria

81/89 Pretoria news A newspaper vendor sells the Pretoria News as the Oscar Pistorius trail starts at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius is accused of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius denies the allegation claiming he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder inside their home on Valentines Day 2013

82/89 June Steenkamp in court June Steenkamp (L), mother of the murdered Reeva Steenkamp, sits in court ahead of the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

83/89 June Steenkamp arrives in court June Steenkamp (C), the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, arrives at North Gauteng High Court for the trial of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria

84/89 June Steenkamp arrives in court June Steenkamp (R), the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, arrives at North Gauteng High Court for the trial of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria

85/89 Carl Pistorius arrives in court Police try to hold back the media as Carl Pistorius, the brother of Oscar Pistorius, arrives at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

86/89 Media outside the court in Pretoria Bewildered media stand outside North Gauteng High Court as Oscar Pistrious slips into court through another door to face trial accused of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in Pretoria

87/89 Daily News front page day after the shooting Oscar Pistorius was arrested in South Africa in the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp

88/89 Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp at the Feather Awards in 2012 in Johannesburg