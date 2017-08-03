  1. Sport
Oscar Pistorius released from hospital after fears he had suffered heart attack in prison

He was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pains 

Oscar Pistorius in court on 21st October 2014 (Picture: AP)

Oscar Pistorius has been released from hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, after being rushed in following fears he had suffered a heart attack in prison.

The disgraced Paralympian, a double amputee who won six Paralympic gold medals to earn the nickname ‘Blade Runner’, was taken to Kalafong Hospital after reportedly suffering from chest pains.

Personnel at the Atteridgeville Prison, where Pistorius is currently serving a six-year sentence for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013, initially though the 30-year-old had suffered a heart attack.

Pistorius was brought into hospital by armed guards at about 8am on Thursday morning but was later released at 2pm.

Family spokesman Johan van Wyk told South African website citizen.co.za that the former athlete was “okay”, but could not comment further until he had spoken to his uncle Arnold Pistorius.

Singabakho Nxumalo of correctional services said: “We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today [Thursday].”

Oscar Pistorius prosecutors cannot appeal his six-year sentence

It is the second time Pistorius has been rushed to hospital in the last 12 months, having been taken in after sustaining injuries to his wrist in August of last year, which authorities said he told them he did falling out of bed.

Pistorius was transferred from the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre last year as the facility was better equipped to accommodate him.

