The 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships are almost upon us as the stars of track and field flock to London.

Usain Bolt and Mo Farah look set to be this year’s prime attractions as athletes from across the world strive for greatness at the capital's London Stadium.

But who are the other big stars to look out for? Here, we take a closer look at 11 athletes in action across the next two weeks:

Wayde van Niekerk, South Africa, 400m

Bolt’s retirement from athletics will leave a superstar vacancy and Wayde van Niekerk has said he is ready to become the Jamaican’s heir. The South African is less showbiz than Bolt but his shy and modest personality is a contrast to his strong and dominant performances on the track.

Gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa poses with his medal after breaking the 400m world record (Reuters)

Van Niekerk sensationally broke the 400m world record to win gold at Rio 2016. He eclipsed Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old record to finish in 43.03 - 0.15 secs faster than the American’s time in 1999.

Katrina Johnson-Thompson, Great Britain, Heptathlon

Katrina Johnson-Thompson is in the best form of her life as she targets her first senior gold in an international competition. Johnson Thompson ran a personal best in the 100m hurdles in May and also achieved a personal best in the Heptathlon. Her stunning performances in Austria’s Hypo-Meeting perfectly set her up to challenge the best in the world in London.

Martyn Rooney, Great Britain, 400m

The popular runner missed the birth of his first son in 2015 while he was competing in the World Championships in Beijing. Two years on and his wife is due to give birth during the same competition again. This time around he is closer to home and British Athletics are making arrangements to get Rooney to his home in Loughborough so he doesn’t miss the birth.

Caster Semenya, South Africa, 800m and 1500m

In 2009 Caster Semenya hit the headlines when she improved her time in the 1500m by 25 secs and her 800m time by eight secs, prompting the IAAF to set a sex verification test. The results showed Semenya has intersex traits and she was cleared to continue competing in women’s competitions. IAAF studies show that 800m runners have a 1.8 per cent advantage over those with lower levels of testosterone.

Caster Semenya after winning gold in the women's 800m final at the 2016 Games ( Getty )

Semenya is favourite to take the 800m title and is racing in the 1500m for the first time in a major international competition.

Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium, Heptathlon

The 22-year-old got one of Belgium’s two gold medals at Rio with a narrow win over Jessica Ennis-Hill. Nafissatou is starting to lead the way in the Heptathlon and added a European Indoor Championship gold medal to her collection in March.

The current world record is 7291 points and Thiam’s personal best is 7013 but her scores are consistently getting higher so a world record could be on the horizon.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m and 400m

Shaunae Miller-Uibo competed in her first World Championships as a teenager in 2013 when she finished fourth in Moscow and now hopes to be the first person to complete a 200m and 400m double in the World Championship since Michael Johnson in 1995.

In the Rio 2016 final Miller-Uibo dramatically dived over the line to beat Allyson Flelix by 0.07 seconds and take gold.

Miller-Uibo is looking to complete a 200m and 400m double (Getty)



Allyson Felix, USA, 200m and 400m

Allyson Felix and Shaunae Miller-Uibo have been competing against each other all career and the former is out for revenge after victory in the 400m was snatched away from her by Miller-Uibo’s dive on the line.

Felix has Bolt-like credentials and is a superstar in athletics. Her friends include Michelle Obama and she has more Olympic and World Championship titles than Bolt.

Rio 2016 Olympics - in pictures







18 show all Rio 2016 Olympics - in pictures

































1/18 Adam Peaty celebrates his record-breaking gold medal Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke - as well as setting a new world record. Ian Walton/Getty Images

2/18 Refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini represents Syria in Rio Yusra Mardini, a swimmer from Syria, competed at the Rio 2016 Games as part of the Olympic refugee team. This was the first year the Games featured a team made up of stateless refugees, including the 18-year-old Mardini who swam part of the dangerous journey from war-torn Syria to Greece less than a year ago. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IOC

3/18 Chris Mears and Jack Laugher make a synchronised splash Team GB divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears compete in the Men's Diving Synchronised 3m Springboard Final, winning Britain's first gold medal in the event. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

4/18 Gold medalist couple Laura Trott and Jason Kenny in emotional moment Gold medalist Jason Kenny of Great Britain celebrates with girlfriend, cycling gold medalist Laura Trott of Great Britain, after winning the Men's Keirin Finals race. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

5/18 Beach volleyball players' contrasting attire sparks debate Egypt’s Doaa Elghobashy made headlines for the full-length outfits she and her partner donned to compete in Rio, with media referring to the contrast with Italy’s Marta Menegatti as a “culture clash”. Elghobashy was also the first Olympic beach volleyball player to compete whilst wearing a hijab. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

6/18 Touching glimpse of unity as North and South Korean gymnasts share smiles South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju, right, and her North Korean counterpart Hong Un Jong pose together for photographers during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP

7/18 Max Whitlock brings home Team GB's first ever gymnastics gold Max Whitlock of Great Britain competes in the Men's Pommel Horse Final, beating teammate Louis Smith with two gold medals to his silver. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

8/18 Phelps takes home his fifth gold medal from Rio USA's Michael Phelps taking part in the Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Francois-Xavier Marita/AFP/Getty Images

9/18 Islam El-Shehaby was sent home for refusing to shake his opponent's hand Egyptian judoka, Islam El-Shehaby, (R), was removed from the Rio Games after refusing to shake the hand of Israeli victor, Or Sasson, (L). The incident took place after his opponent beat him in the over-100kg competition, with less than two minutes remaining. The athlete was reprimanded by the IOC and sent home. Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images

10/18 City of God turned gold medalist After growing up in the City of God favela in Rio's slums, Rafaela Silva falls to her knees with joy after winning Brazil their first gold medal of the Games in judo. David Ramos/Getty Images

11/18 Andy Murray wins the only Team GB tennis medal in Rio Tennis star Andy Murray in the men's singles, playing Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro. He later took the gold medal for the event; the only team GB tennis medal at the Games. Julian Finney/Getty Images

12/18 Charlotte Dujardin rides Valegro to victory Charlotte Dujardin, riding Valegro, competes in the dressage event in Rio. She went on to win Gold in the individual dressage, and celebrated the news with her now-fiance. AP Photo/John Locher

13/18 American runner Abbey D'Agostino takes a tumble Abbey D'Agostino of the USA (R) is assisted by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after colliding during the Women's 5000m heats. Both athletes were recognised for their Olympic spirit by the IOC. Ian Walton/Getty Images

14/18 Mo's double gold for GB Team GB's Mo Farah can't hide his excitement after winning gold in the Men's 5000m finals. Julian Finney/Getty Images

15/18 Bolt secures his sporting legacy in Rio Usain Bolt is streets ahead of the competition in unbeatable triple-treble gold medal win. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

16/18 Simone Biles is now seen by many as one of the USA's best athletes US gymnast Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during Women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics at the Rio Games. Biles became famous throughout the gymnastic events for "The Biles", her signature move encompassing a double back somersault with a twist. David Ramos/Getty Images

17/18 British boxer brings back gold Nicola Adams of Great Britain and Sarah Ourahmoune of France in action during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) Final Bout. Adams went on to win gold in this event, the only gold of Team GB’s three boxing medals. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

18/18 Triathlete brothers take first and second place Team GB triathletes Alistair Brownlee and Jonny Brownlee compete during the Men's Triathlon at Fort Copacabana in Rio. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

In June of this year Ryan Crouser became the seventh best shot putter in history with a 22.65m throw - the furthest since 2003.

The American broke the Olympic record in Rio 2016 on his way to winning gold and beat rival, and 2015 World Champion, Joe Kovacs.

Ryan Crouser at the Diamond League ( Getty )

Aries Merritt, USA, 110m hurdles

America’s Aries Merritt set the world record in a Diamond League meeting in 2012 but has not competed in a major Championship since 2015 when he had a kidney transplant.

This year he secured a Diamond League victory in Rome and followed it with a win in the London Anniversary Games.

Laura Muir, Great Britain, 1500m and 5,000m

Laura Muir has been described as Britain’s next superstar in athletics and is targeting her first major international title.

The 24-year-old won gold in both 1500m and 3000m in March’s European Championships and holds the European record but will have to challenge Genzebe Dibaba who has been dominating at the top with Faith Kipyegon.

Laura Muir has been tipped as Britain's next big athlete (Getty)



Elaine Thompson, Jamaica, 100m and 200m

In Rio 2016 Elaine Thompson proved she was the queen of the women’s sprint with gold in the 100m and 200m final.

Thompson will be looking for her first individual gold medal at the World Championships and could break championship records and even world records.