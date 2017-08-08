Kyle Langford finished fourth in the 800 metres as Great Britain again missed out on a medal on day five of the World Championships in London.

Sir Mo Farah's 10,000m gold on Saturday remains the hosts' only podium finish at the London Stadium.

Langford made a valiant bid, but finished 0.04 seconds off the podium as France's Pierre-Ambroise Boss won gold in one minute 44.67 seconds.

Langford clocked a personal best of 1min 45.25secs, as Adam Kszczot of Poland took silver in 1:44.95 and Kenya's Kipyegon Bett bronze in 1:45.21.

The 21-year-old Watford runner was seventh at the bell as Brandon McBride led Nijel Amos at the front of the pack.

Bett surged down the back straight, but was passed by Bosse, who led entering the home straight and dug deep to hold on.

Kszczot could not chase down the Frenchman, while Langford was catching Bett only to run out of track before the finish line.

PA