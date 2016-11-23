Ahmet Patterson has been forced to withdraw from an upcoming British title fight after being attacked with a brick in the street.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to face Liam Williams at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday but will not compete due to head and eye injuries sustained in the attack.

Patterson was out running last Thursday when he passed a group of men and was suddenly struck by the brick.

“I was doing my road work when I noticed a group of men gathering on the pavement around 50 yards in front of me,” the Dulwich-based super-welterweight said.

“I tried to run around them but they moved in front of me and blocked my path.

“As I ran around them one of the men struck me in the face with a brick and we got in a scuffle. Once I started defending myself they ran off.”

A photograph of Patterson’s injury was uploaded on social media by Frank Warren, the fighter’s promoter.

A photo posted by Frank Warren (@frank_warren_official) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:30am PST



Patterson added: “It’s incredibly frustrating as I’ve been preparing for this fight for the past two months.

“I was in the best shape of my life and ready to win the British title. I’m absolutely gutted that I’m going to have to pass on this fantastic opportunity.

“Once my injuries have healed hopefully I’ll get another crack at the Lonsdale Belt. This is a gutting setback but I’ll be back stronger than ever.”

Williams, who remains unbeaten after 16 fights as a professional, will now face Hungary's Gabor Gorbics.