Amir Khan appears to have accused fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua of having a relationship with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom Khan, after announcing they are separating in a fiery exchange on Twitter.

Former world champion Khan took to his account on Friday to post a series of accusations against his wife that dragged in current heavyweight world champion Joshua.

The 30-year-old Khan posted an initial message that announced he and his wife were ending their four-year marriage, writing: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.”

The post appeared to suggest an amicable break-up, but Khan followed up with a series of messages accusing Ms Khan of having a relationship with 27-year-old Joshua following their break-up, and labelled her a “Golddigger”.

Alongside a picture of a separate conversation, Khan wrote: “Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer.

“Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted.

“Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger.”

Who next for Anthony Joshua?







8 show all Who next for Anthony Joshua?













1/8 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/8 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old was in talks with Joshua over a La Vegas rematch, but on Thursday 03 August he announced his shock retirement to end any chance of Joshua vs Klitschko II. Getty

3/8 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

4/8 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

5/8 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/8 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

7/8 David Haye Haye used to hold the heavyweight world title until he lost to Wlaimir Klitschko and subsequently retired in 2011, only to launch a comeback that has never really taken off. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his defeat by Tony Bellew earlier this year, and while he is not expected to fight again in 2017, he could yet be a future opponent for Joshua. Getty

8/8 Kubrat Pulev Joshua could now be forced to face Kubrat Pulev as the IBF mandatory challenger, or else be stripped of one of his three titles. Getty

Khan’s messages did not go unanswered for long though, and Ms Khan immediately launched a series of accusations herself, with the 26-year-old defending herself and calling her husband “bad company, [a] bad role model and always around women”.

She wrote: “@amirkingkhan I'm not sure if it's your family tweeting for you. But I'm not the one who been in the papers for cheating.

“I'm sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up.

“Accusing other boxers just because your boxing career is finished. Man up Amir.

“After all these years. I've always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I'm called a gold digger?

Khan has not fought since being knocked out by Canelo Alvarez (Getty)

“LOL! He's given me jack s*** -- I pay house bills and bills for my daughter myself! It's like I'm a single mother while he's out messing around. And he has the nerve to blast me like that? The amount of evidence I have on you. It can destroy you. But since I loved you at one point in my life. I'll just let it go.

“@amirkingkhan p.s I'm not the one who's been in the papers for cheating.

“I'm not the one who's been in the papers every month with my pants down Cheater!

Khan has not fought since May 2016 (Getty)

“You have actually lost it. Wtf where do u make this stuff up from? And maybe your boxing career is finished because you're an adulterer.

“At the end of the day I can hold my head high knowing I've given this marriage my 100% while Amir clearly hasn't. Bad company , bad role model, always around women , alcohol and then he calls himself a Muslim and runs a charity.”

Joshua is the reigning heavyweight world champions (PA)

Khan did not reply to the responses, and Ms Khan ended the conversation by apologising to her followers and claiming that her husband was making the accusations up because “he just needs some attention because boxing hasn’t been going well.”

She added: “I'm sorry to all the fans & family hurt by this. But Amir did not need to do stupid tweets accusing others when he's in the wrong. #guilty.

“I think he just needs some attention because boxing hasn't been going well for him so he's just been acting up #30yearoldbaby.”

Khan unsuccessfully attempted to organise a fight against Manny Pacquiao this year (Getty)

Khan has not fought since being knocked out by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2016, and was unsuccessful in his attempts to secure a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao earlier this year. The Bolton-born boxer, who used to hold the WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles until he lost to Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia in successive fights, has only boxed once a year since 2015.

The Independent has contacted Joshua and is awaiting a response. Neither Khan nor Mrs Khan could be contacted at the time of writing, and it is not clear if the Twitter accounts have been hacked or not.