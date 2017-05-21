The American boxer Andre Dirrell won his IBF interim super middleweight title fight with Jose Uzcategui in peculiar circumstances on Saturday night, where the fighting continued long after the bell.
Uzcategui (26-2) sent Dirrell (26-2) to the the canvas with a combination that referee Bill Clancy ruled came after the bell. Uzcategui led on two of three judges' scorecards at the time, and was tied on the other.
Medical staff examined Dirrell, who eventually got to his feet and hugged Uzcategui and his camp. So far, so conventional.
But the victory wasn't enough for Dirrell's uncle and trainer, Leon Lawson Jr, who entered the ring and attacked Uzcategui, landing a flurry of powerful punches on the boxer which left him clearly dazed.
Dirrell's uncle had to be restrained and was eventually rushed out of the arena. Uzcategui avoided retaliating.
Local police are seeking Lawson for questioning.
"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrell said afterwards.
"My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."
(Additional reporting by Associated Press)
