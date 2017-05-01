Anthony Joshua has been backed to become boxing’s first billionaire by promoter Barry Hearn, who also claims he will overtake David Beckham’s brand after beating Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old climbed up off the canvas after being knocked down by the Ukrainian for the first time in his professional career to win the fight via an 11th-round stoppage.

That victory in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley has earned him £15m after drawing record numbers from Box Office views as Joshua added the WBA and IBO belts to his IBF strap.

1/6 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/6 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

3/6 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old has already revealed he has a rematch clause he can take advantage of, and that only another showdown with Joshua is capable of convincing him to fight on. Joshua has also already said he would be willing to fight the Ukrainian again, but beyond financial gain there seems little benefit for the champion. Having already beaten him so entertainingly, Klitschko represents a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Getty

5/6 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/6 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

Sports promoter Hearn, father of Joshua’s own promoter Eddie, thinks the heavyweight has a greater worldwide appeal than Beckham, with a number of companies lining up to sign him to sponsorship deals.

Joshua already has lucrative deals with Beats by Dre, Apple, Lucozade, Sky Sports and Under Armour – among other – and Hearn expects there to be a flood of others to come.

“He's already a wealthy man. He could easily be the first billionaire in boxing,” Hearn told The Sun.

“He's still young. At 27 he has at least ten years ahead of him in the ring and if he keeps winning the money will keep coming.

“His commercial potential outside the ring is huge, way beyond Beckham and the world's top footballers. He has a much bigger cross-over in terms of potential.”