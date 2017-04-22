Anthony Joshua faces being stripped of heavyweight title if he beats Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua could be stripped of one of his world heavyweight titles if he defeats Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley next Saturday.

The Ukranian will step back into the ring for the first time in 18 months next weekend, since dropping the titles to Tyson Fury in Germany in 2015, with unbeaten Joshua looking to establish himself as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Joshua’s IBF title is on the line during the fight, as is the vacant WBA strap, but he could lose the former in the same way he gained it after Fury relinquished it.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

Fury was stripped of the belt for favouring a rematch with Klitschko, which never took place due to injury, over a clash with the IBF’s mandatory challenger.

Joshua’s mandatory challenger for the IBF belt is Kubrat Pulev, with the pair required to meet by November, while the WBA are expected to make him fight Luis Ortiz, who is their number one contender.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Joshua wants performance to do the talking

His promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the possibility, saying: “You're going to get the problem of multiple mandatories coming up. So after this fight, AJ's mandatory is Pulev with the IBF. At some point, maybe not next, but probably this year, the WBA mandatory will become Luis Ortiz.

“Joshua will quite possibly (have to vacate a belt) unless a deal can be done. It's not really a concern right now. I'm not really concerned about belts. I'd love him to have all the belts, but as Tyson Fury found out, that's not really possible.

“The same thing which happened to Tyson Fury could happen to AJ. His mandatory was due, he wouldn't fight his mandatory and he lost the belt.

“It would be the same for Anthony Joshua and there would be no exceptions to the rule. If that is the case, we'll have to make the best decision for his future.”