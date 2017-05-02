As he begins to reflect on the greatest night of his career Anthony Joshua must truly feel like he has the world at his feet.

After stopping Wladimir Klitschko in a fight for the ages in front of 90,000 at Wembley the future could scarcely look brighter for the boy from Watford.

Box office fights with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and perhaps even Klitschko once again await down the line but the 27-year-old has bigger plans with pushing not only boxing's but the whole of sport's boundaries now firmly in his sights.

Who next for Anthony Joshua?







6 show all Who next for Anthony Joshua?









1/6 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/6 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

3/6 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old has already revealed he has a rematch clause he can take advantage of, and that only another showdown with Joshua is capable of convincing him to fight on. Joshua has also already said he would be willing to fight the Ukrainian again, but beyond financial gain there seems little benefit for the champion. Having already beaten him so entertainingly, Klitschko represents a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Getty

5/6 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/6 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

Promoter Barry Hearn has led claims that Joshua could one day become boxing's first billionaire. Indeed, the man himself has spoken in the past of his desire to propel himself beyond the 10-figure earnings mark, but on even cursory inspection, that dream seems fanciful at best.

The projection, it appears, is based on two "super-fights" per year for the next five years, backed up by American TV deals with the likes of Showtime - where one of his prospective opponents, WBC champion Wilder, has an exclusive contract.

Consider, though, that Oscar De La Hoya, a 10-time world champion turned hugely successful promoter, is estimated by Forbes to have earned around £405m throughout his career while Mike Tyson's £544m includes not only his boxing earnings but also appearances in WWE wrestling and a number of Hollywood films.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of his generation and star of some of the highest-grossing fights in history, is estimated to have made just over £600m in his career, by far and away boxing's premier money-spinner. That's how far Joshua has to go to match his sport's top earners - and, simultaneously, how far they all are from that elusive billion-pound barrier.

Indeed, by Forbes' reckoning, only three sportsmen ever have cracked such a mark - Michael Jordan, whose basketball earnings are supplemented by an ongoing deal with Nike on his brand of trainers, Tiger Woods, who also adds a Nike deal and long-running EA Sports link-up to his 14 major titles, and fellow golf great Arnold Palmer.

After that trio, golfer Jack Nicklaus is listed at £914m before a significant drop to seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, fifth in the career list at £794m.

The world may well be at Joshua's feet - but he only needs to look down at the Air Jordan's they are in to see how far he still has to go.