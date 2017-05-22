Anthony Joshua has asked Floyd Mayweather if he can fight on the undercard of the undefeated boxer’s showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor – providing the fight gets over the line.

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star and became the organisation’s first dual-weight world champion in November, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York.

He has now turned his attention to a new sport and, having obtained a boxing license, he signed a deal to fight Mayweather last week.

And heavyweight world champion Joshua is so excited by the prospective fight that he has asked Mayweather if he can star on the undercard.

The British superstar attended a boxing meet and greet with Mayweather over the weekend and wasted no time in asking if he could share some of the spotlight with the undefeated American great.

“Get me on the undercard,” Joshua told Mayweather, adding: “That's legendary sh*t, that fight will go (down) in history.”

Anthony Joshua is the biggest draw in boxing ( Getty )

Mayweather has been out of action since defeating Andre Berto in September 2015 to extend his professional record to a flawless 49-0, but one final fight with McGregor appears to be edging ever closer.

“If I do fight, there's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said last week.

McGregor v Mayweather ' superfight ' possibility: Tale of the tape

“When I get back to the US I'll call Al (Haymon, Mayweather's advisor) and see our next move. There's no rush.

“The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over.

“We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans demand that fight; we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy.

“I think this year I'll be back at number one in Forbes' (list of athletes' net worth), in a matter of time.”