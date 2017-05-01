Tyson Fury has said he could beat Anthony Joshua with “one arm tied behind my back” and without a warm-up fight.

After stopping Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round during Saturday night’s blockbuster showdown at Wembley Stadium, Joshua proceeded to call out British rival Fury who immediately accepted the challenge via social media.

Fury has since congratulated the WBA and IBF champion on his Wembley win but insisted he would regain two of his old world titles by subjecting Joshua to his first professional defeat.

‘AJ’ currently enjoys a perfect record, having stopped all of his 19 fights within the distance – and Fury described Saturday’s fight as “excellent” and “very entertaining”.

"It was an excellent fight, very entertaining and enjoyable and I was screaming for AJ to smash him," he told Sky Sports.

"I wonder what people would be saying today if Klitschko had done him in the sixth. I was screaming, pulling my hair out - or what little hair I've got left - because I was worried it would cost us millions!

"He showed a lot in that fight. He showed he can get dropped and come back, which is what champions are made of. He showed he can recover from taking big shots.

"There's only one fight out there, the biggest fight in the world and everyone knows that. It is the heavyweights, it is me and AJ, no one else.

"It is the only one the world wants to see and I am here, I am the lineal champion, I am still number one in the world and everybody knows that.

"We all saw [his career] had a life and death situation against Klitschko, but Klitschko couldn't land a glove on me.

"Styles do make fights but I am sure I can beat AJ with one arm tied behind my back."

Fury won a unanimous decision over Klitschko back in November 2015 and is currently waiting to see if the British Boxing Board of Control returns his licence at a hearing next week after the 28-year-old was stripped of his titles for drug abuse.

Fury admits he was impressed with Joshua's recovery after the sixth-round knockdown at Wembley - the first time he’d hit the canvas in his professional career - but is confident it will be a different affair when they face off.

Fury is currently out of shape and out of practice (Getty)

"I don't even need a warm-up if he wants this," he said.

"I have been out of the ring as long as Klitschko but the difference is, I am not 41, I am 28.

"AJ did really well to come back but I am not 41 or getting old. He is just a pumped-up weightlifter but [Klitschko] couldn't land one of those of those hooks on me, at all.

"It is a total clash of styles, a total clash of personalities, the complete opposites.

"I would just like to congratulate AJ for getting through the nip-and-tuck, life-and-death situation, against an old man, so well done.

"But let's face it, I am the man, the number one in the division.”