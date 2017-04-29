Just like when you’re trying to put up a shelf evenly, boxing is all about levels. Away from the money, the fans and even the event itself, a boxing match is theoretically based on educated perception. A is more powerful than B, but B is faster than A. C has more experience than D, but D is riding on a wave of momentum. Judging attributes, characteristics and mentality is vital when analysing a boxing match, and is usually a rewarding thing to do 99 per cent of time.

But not tonight. Because when Anthony Joshua steps into the ring at Wembley Stadium and faces Wladimir Klitschko, every single past result either man has ever experienced fades away into nothingness. This is not a regular fight, this is a moment and everyone knows the facts. 27-year-old Joshua was once an aspiring roadman who became world heavyweight champion; a phenom who had a barely felt a boxing glove while watching the 2008 Olympic Games, before winning gold in London four years later.

Joshua turned professional with a great deal of intrigue, and his hype quickly grew. He looked great. He talked well. He appeared on the right shows. And most importantly, he destroyed all that came before him. 18 fights, 18 wins, 18 stoppages. Victory in a heavily-publicised grudge match with a domestic rival before a world title triumph in fight number 16. All of this in under four years and across just 44 professional rounds.

1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch, landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

And what about Wladimir Klitschko? At 41-years-old the cynicism is growing regarding his future in this sport, but what a career it has been. After winning gold at the 1996 Olympic Games, Klitschko followed his older brother Vitali into the professional ranks where he dominated the heavyweight division for over a decade. 64 wins against just four losses. 53 stoppages, countless world title defences, a Hollywood fiancee, and one of the healthiest bank accounts in boxing.

For all the success both Joshua and Klitschko have achieved, each man is currently defined by a fighter who isn’t legally allowed to box at the moment. When Tyson Fury outclassed and outpointed Wladimir in November 2015, the entire landscape of the heavyweight division changed. Fury picked up three world title belts, but was quickly forced to give up the IBF strap which Joshua picked up months later. His other titles have been shared around like an average bottle of gin, but in a division which contains undefeated monsters and up-and-coming contenders, the true heavyweight king is still yet to be decided.

Many people tipping Anthony Joshua to win at Wembley reference Fury’s victory over Klitschko as proof that the Ukrainian is done at the top level. 18 months on from that harrowing loss, for some the feeling is that Klitschko is ripe for a beating, that instead of 12 frustrating rounds he will instead be facing a far more clinical loss this time out. But for all his skills, and he has many, Anthony Joshua is not Tyson Fury. He’s not blessed with the switch-hitting, the speed of hand and foot or the movement that Fury enjoyed at his pomp.



Yes Joshua hits hard, yes he exudes intensity and yes he has dominated every opponent he has faced, but despite the reputation and the everyman appeal, he has weaknesses. Forget his world title victory over Charles Martin and subsequent average defences, in the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s life against Dillian Whyte, it took him seven rounds to deal with a game, but effectively one-armed opponent.

Against Dominic Breazeale last June, it again took Joshua seven rounds to finally get rid of his opponent. As the level of competition rises, Joshua is still looking strong, but beating injured and average fighters is one thing. Fighting a man who in most instances has always found a way to win is quite another.

All of this is why the fight is so hard to call. Because if this was pre Tyson Fury, you’d have Wladmir Klitschko a huge favourite despite Joshua’s dominance. The jab, the clinching, the power in both hands, but more than that, the aura of a man who understands his limitations and does everything possible to eliminate them. In his prime, and even as he approached his forties, Klitschko could mask his flaws and accentuate the positives, but at his age, and after so long out of the ring, can he deal with the much younger beast, or will he prove that he is still the best?

The bookmakers have Joshua a significant 1/2 favourite, with Klitschko available at over 2/1, while the 11/4 for the fight to go the distance may interest those who think we’ll be in for a long night.

For so long in his career Wladimir Klitschko was a real life Ivan Drago. An Eastern European battering ram with a clinical eye and a superhero physique. The worry is whether instead of the cyborg, he’s turned into latter-day Apollo Creed, a man who couldn’t separate his pride from the fall.

Levels are important because they reflect consistency, but like everything in life, they’re as susceptible to change as anything else.