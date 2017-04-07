Anthony Joshua vows to 'step up' in 'history making' fight against Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua believes the time is now for him to "step up" when he faces Wladimir Klitschko later this month.

The undefeated Brit has enjoyed an untroubled start to life as a professional with an unblemished 18-0 record but faces the toughest test of his career against the two-time world champion Ukrainian in front of 90,000 people at Wembley on April 29.

Joshua is ready for the challenge and firmly believes his whole career has been building to this moment.

"When we've been training, we've always been training for fights like this. Even when I was fighting people who were not as talented or experienced as Klitschko, we were always training as if I was fighting better opponents," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Now, I'm here, let's get it on. Everyone has to step up in their career and I am just doing mine now, whether it was against Klitschko or any of the other champions.

"It doesn't matter if there are 90,000 people, 9,000 people or 900 people, as long as I win that's the main thing and it is history making.

"Three and a bit years as a pro and I am making history, so I am happy about that side of things."