Anthony Joshua meets Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Saturday night in an eagerly-anticipated world heavyweight title bout.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 29 April at Wembley in London.

What time will it start?

Joshua and Klitschko are expected to enter the ring at approximately 10.00pm.

Where can I watch it?

The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this article, which will become The Independent’s live blog.

Who’s on the undercard?

Scott Quigg vs Viorel Simion

WBA international featherweight title

Luke Campbell vs Darleys Perez

Katie Taylor vs Nina Meinke

Lawrence Okolie vs Russ Henshaw

Joe Cordina vs Sergej Vib

Josh Kelly vs Faheem Khan

What are their records?

Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws

Joshua: W18 KO18 L0 D0

Klitschko: W64 KO53 L4 D0

What’s on the line?

Joshua is the reigning IBF world heavyweight title holder, a belt that Klitschko lost in defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015.

Fury was subsequently stripped of the belt after failing to fight mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov. Charles Martin, who beat Glazkov, then lost his first defence of the belt to Joshua.

The WBA (Super) and vacant IBO world heavyweight titles, both previously held by Fury, will also be on the line.

Who will win?

What are the odds?

Odds provided by 888.com

Joshua: 11/25

Klitschko: 15/8

Joshua points: 11/2

Joshua stoppage: 7/10

Klitschko points: 6/1

Klitschko stoppage: 7/2