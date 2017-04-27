  1. Sport
The road to Wembley: Anthony Joshua's remarkable rise to stardom as he readies to take on Wladimir Klitschko

The Independent takes a look back at the boxer's career ahead of Saturday's stellar fight

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures

  • 1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures

    After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far.

    Getty

  • 2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47

    In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout.

    Getty

  • 3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50

    Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round.

    Getty

  • 4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38

    It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes.

    Getty

  • 5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51

    Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch, landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight.

    Getty

  • 6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14

    Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat.

    Getty

  • 7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23

    Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds.

    Getty

  • 8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33

    Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot.

    Getty

  • 9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16

    Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party.

    Getty

  • 10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00

    Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing.

    Getty

  • 11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26

    Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout.

    Getty

  • 12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21

    On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process.

    Getty

  • 13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21

    Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love.

    Getty

  • 14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22

    American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out

    Getty

  • 15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37

    Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2.

    Getty

  • 16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27

    Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion.

    Getty

  • 17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32

    Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title.

    Getty

  • 18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01

    Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top.

    Getty

  • 19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02

    And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title.

    AFP/Getty

  • 20/20 Joshua v Klitschko

    Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time?

    Getty

 

After claiming Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games, Anthony Joshua has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top of the sport.

Indeed, since turning professional in 2013 the Briton has undertaken 18 fights - all of which Joshua stopped his opponents inside the distance on every occasion, giving him a 100 per cent knockout record.

Out of those 18, five were stopped inside the first round. Emanuele Leo, Hector Alfredo Avila, Matt Legg, Michael Sprott and Gary Cornish were all unable to survive even three minutes with him.

How are the experts predicting Joshua vs Klitschko?

Only Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale have put up any form of notable resilience, taking Joshua to the seventh round respectively.

As a result, Joshua has boxed just 44 rounds as a professional. Wladimir Klitschko, Saturday's opponent, surpasses that number in his five most recent fights alone.

It's a record that leaves questions of how Joshua will fare should he prove unable to knock out the Ukrainian early on in the fight.

Critics have also suggested that the Briton has enjoyed an easy route to the championship but Joshua has argued to the contrary, pointing out that neither Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis, former British heavyweight champions, were facing such titans of the sport at the respective stages of their careers.

joshua.jpg
Where it all started: Joshua in action during his 2012 Gold Olympic fight against Roberto Cammarelle (Getty)

"Look at it this way, who were Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight," Joshua said ahead of Saturday's fight.

"People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn't have to take Charles Martin. I should have said, 'No, I'm going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am'. Now we are here.

"It's been a good journey, a good learning one and that's why I feel confident. We rise to the occasion each time and that's what fighting is all about. Don't back down from any challenge."

We take a look at Joshua's journey to Wembley and his remarkable rise to the top. See the gallery above for a summary of his 18 professional fights.

