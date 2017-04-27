The road to Wembley: Anthony Joshua's remarkable rise to stardom as he readies to take on Wladimir Klitschko

After claiming Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games, Anthony Joshua has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top of the sport.

Indeed, since turning professional in 2013 the Briton has undertaken 18 fights - all of which Joshua stopped his opponents inside the distance on every occasion, giving him a 100 per cent knockout record.

Out of those 18, five were stopped inside the first round. Emanuele Leo, Hector Alfredo Avila, Matt Legg, Michael Sprott and Gary Cornish were all unable to survive even three minutes with him.

Only Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale have put up any form of notable resilience, taking Joshua to the seventh round respectively.

As a result, Joshua has boxed just 44 rounds as a professional. Wladimir Klitschko, Saturday's opponent, surpasses that number in his five most recent fights alone.

It's a record that leaves questions of how Joshua will fare should he prove unable to knock out the Ukrainian early on in the fight.

Critics have also suggested that the Briton has enjoyed an easy route to the championship but Joshua has argued to the contrary, pointing out that neither Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis, former British heavyweight champions, were facing such titans of the sport at the respective stages of their careers.

Where it all started: Joshua in action during his 2012 Gold Olympic fight against Roberto Cammarelle ( Getty )

"Look at it this way, who were Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight," Joshua said ahead of Saturday's fight.

"People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn't have to take Charles Martin. I should have said, 'No, I'm going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am'. Now we are here.

"It's been a good journey, a good learning one and that's why I feel confident. We rise to the occasion each time and that's what fighting is all about. Don't back down from any challenge."

We take a look at Joshua's journey to Wembley and his remarkable rise to the top.