Fight fans are being asked to fork out a fortune to see Anthony Joshua take on Wladimir Klitshcko with some tickets now going for in excess of £200,000.

The heavyweight duo climb into the squared circle on April 29 to face off in one of the most anticipated clashes in years.

Tickets for the 90,000-capacity Wembley showpiece have long sold out.

But that just means tickets are now being re-sold at an extreme premium.

Re-sale websites are awash with tickets at inflated prices with the most expensive on Viagogo, a VIP inner ringside seat, retailing for a staggering £202,400.

Re-sale sites are awash with tickets for sale at an inflated price (Viagogo)



Meanwhile, WBC champion Deontay Wilder, tipped to fight the winner of the Wembley contest at a later date, believes he’s on “another level” to Joshua.

“I definitely feel like I'm on a whole ‘nother level than Joshua," he said. “I've been in this game for a while now. I'm very experienced. I think I've seen every style to see, you know, the major styles that I need to see.

“I definitely feel and know that I'm in another league of my own when you compare the two of us. But time will tell when we can get in the ring and see who's the best man.”